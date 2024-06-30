After Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja retires from T20 cricket

Ravindra Jadeja, a seasoned Indian all-rounder, announced his retirement from Twenty20 Internationals following India's victory in the T20 World Cup 2024. Jadeja joined Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in saying goodbye to the shortest form of cricket following a historic victory over South Africa in the 2024 World Cup final in Barbados on Saturday, June 29.

Since his debut against Sri Lanka in February 2009, he has scored 515 runs in 74 matches and claimed 54 wickets in the shorter format. His best batting effort was against England in 2022, when he hit 46 off 29 deliveries, proving to be the difference as they won by 49 runs. With the ball, his finest bowling performance came against Scotland in the 2021 T20 World Cup, where he took 3/15 in Dubai.

He was vital to six T20 World Cup campaigns, triumphing in his final one when India returned with the men's T20 World Cup trophy after 17 years.

