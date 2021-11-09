  • Facebook
    China delivers largest, most advanced warship to Pakistan navy

    The frigate, designed and built by China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited (CSSC), was given to the Pakistan Navy at a commissioning ceremony in Shanghai on Monday.

    Team Newsable
    Beijing, First Published Nov 9, 2021, 5:15 PM IST
    China has given Pakistan the largest and most modern warship that Beijing has ever sent, highlighting the two nations' friendship, according to The Global Times. The frigate, designed and built by China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited (CSSC), was given to the Pakistan Navy at a commissioning ceremony in Shanghai on Monday. According to a statement published by the Pakistan Navy, the Type 054A/P frigate was dubbed the PNS Tughril.

    The PNS Tughril is the first of four Type 054 frigates being built for the Pakistan Navy. The ship is a technologically sophisticated and compelling platform with massive surface-to-surface, surface-to-air, undersea weaponry and comprehensive surveillance capabilities.  The Pakistani statement is outfitted with advanced combat management, an electronic warfare system, and advanced self-defence capabilities. According to the company, the Type 054A/P frigate can carry out a variety of naval combat operations at the same time in a high-threat environment.

    The frigate is the largest and most advanced warship China has ever exported, the CSSC said. Pakistani Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque said that the commissioning of the PNS Tughril ushers in a new chapter in Pakistan-China friendship that has matured through the test of time and remained steadfast in all domains, according to the statement from the Pakistan Navy, the report said.

    According to the CSSC, the frigate is the largest and most sophisticated warship China has ever exported. According to a release from the Pakistan Navy, Pakistani Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque stated that the PNS Tughril ushers in a new chapter in the Pakistan-China relationship, which has grown through time remained steady in all sectors. The delivery of the frigate is also a milestone in broadening the impact of Chinese boats as goods and increasing their competitiveness in the worldwide market.

