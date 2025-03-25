'Just let him pee': Mother lets toddler urinate into restaurant glass in China

Read Full Article

A shocking incident at a restaurant in China's Hangzhou has ignited widespread outrage after a two-year-old boy urinated into a glass meant for customers, with his mother defending the act. The controversy erupted after a fellow diner reported the event to local media.

The incident reportedly occurred at Fuyuanju Restaurant on March 13, when a diner, identified by the surname Tang, witnessed the unsettling scene. According to Tang, the boy was dining with his mother and two elderly relatives when he suddenly stood up, pulled down his trousers, and urinated into a glass.

“When the boy said he needed to pee, one of the elderly family members fetched a bin, suggesting he use it. But the boy’s mother dismissed the idea and said, ‘Just let him pee directly into the glass,’” Tang recalled.

Also read: Seoul: Dashcam video captures moment motorcyclist falls in sinkhole, found dead after 17-hour search (WATCH)

The situation escalated when the restaurant staff, despite being nearby, failed to intervene. The urine-filled glass remained on the table, causing discomfort among other diners. Tang and her friends eventually had to ask a staff member to remove it due to the unbearable smell.

Following the backlash, the boy’s mother apologized but justified her actions. “We’re sorry, but he really couldn’t hold it anymore. So he peed in the cup,” she told the staff.

The incident quickly went viral on Chinese social media, drawing fierce criticism. Many netizens labeled it “Haidilao Urinating Gate 2.0,” referencing a recent scandal involving the popular hotpot chain Haidilao. In that case, two teenagers filmed themselves urinating into a hotpot soup, triggering a major public relations crisis and substantial compensation payouts by the company.

Also read: Crushed Dreams, Broken Promises: China's Betrayal of Hong Kong

Social media users condemned both the mother’s behavior and the restaurant staff’s inaction, with many arguing that such incidents reflect declining public etiquette. Some called for stricter regulations in restaurants to prevent similar occurrences.

As the controversy continues to fuel debate online, it remains unclear whether the restaurant will take any action against the family or introduce stricter hygiene policies to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Latest Videos