Two Pakistani nationals in Texas have been indicted for running a multi-year visa fraud and money laundering scheme involving fake job listings and sham payrolls.

Two Pakistani nationals residing in Texas have been arrested for allegedly orchestrating a large-scale, multi-year visa fraud and money laundering operation that helped foreign nationals unlawfully enter and remain in the United States.

Abdul Hadi Murshid, 39, and Muhammad Salman Nasir, 35, were indicted on May 23 by a federal grand jury in the Northern District of Texas.

The charges against them include conspiracy to defraud the United States, visa fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations (RICO) conspiracy. Murshid faces additional charges of unlawfully obtaining and attempting to obtain US citizenship.

Criminal Enterprise Built Around Immigration Fraud

“This was not merely a case of cutting corners. These defendants are alleged to have engineered an entire criminal enterprise to manufacture immigration benefits for profit,” said Leigha Simonton, US Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, in an official statement.

According to the indictment, Murshid and Nasir exploited US visa programmes by submitting fraudulent applications supported by fake job listings. They placed classified advertisements for jobs that did not exist to meet Department of Labour requirements, which enabled them to obtain fraudulent labour certifications. These were then used to file petitions with US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) for EB-2, EB-3, and H-1B visas.

Bogus Payroll Transactions and Fake Job Offers

The scheme reportedly involved several entities, including Reliable Ventures, Inc. and the Law Offices of D. Robert Jones PLLC. Hundreds of petitions were filed on behalf of supposed US-based businesses allegedly sponsoring skilled foreign workers for fictitious roles.

“The scheme involved placing fake classified ads, securing fraudulent labour certifications, and filing immigration petitions based on these fabrications,” said Chad Yarbrough, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Dallas Field Office.

“They even created sham payroll transactions to make it appear beneficiaries were employed.”

High Fees and Potential Jail Time

Foreign nationals allegedly paid significant fees to be included in these fraudulent filings. A portion of the money was returned in the form of fake payroll payments to simulate legitimate employment.

If convicted, both men face up to 20 years in prison. Murshid could also face denaturalisation if found guilty of unlawfully obtaining US citizenship.

“Visa programmes like H-1B are meant to attract global talent — not to be gamed by opportunists,” Yarbrough added. “We remain committed to holding accountable those who abuse the US immigration system for personal gain.”