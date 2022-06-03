Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WB Madhyamik Result 2022: West Bengal Board announces class 10 results, Know how to check, official websites

    Students can also find their secondary exam results 2022 via SMS and the 'Madhyamik Results 2022' mobile app.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    West Bengal, First Published Jun 3, 2022, 9:36 AM IST

    The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education announced the class 10 secondary (Madhyamik) exam results on Friday, June 3, 2022. WBBSE class 10th Results 2022 were announced in a press conference open to the public. WB 10th results can be found on the official websites from 10 am. Students can also find their secondary exam results 2022 via SMS and the 'Madhyamik Results 2022' mobile app.

    Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the Madhyamik exam was held after two years. Over 11 lakh students took the Madhyamik exam. This year's Madhyamik exam 2022 was held from March 7 to 16.

    Here's the list of the websites to check the WB Madhyamik Result 2022:
    1) wbresults.nic.in
    2) wbbse.wb.gov.in.

    Here's how to check the WB Madhyamik Result 2022:
    1) Visit the official website of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education results, wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in.
    2) Click on the result link on the home page
    3) Key in the roll number and other credentials required
    4) The result will be on the screen
    5) Download the result and take a print for further need 

    As stated in the official notification, the Madhyamik class 10 result 2022 will also be published on private websites.

    Students must collect their class 10 mark sheets from schools; hard copies and pass certificates will be available to heads of institutions at designated camp offices starting at 10 am on Friday, June 3.

    Last year, 100 per cent of students passed the Madhyamik test, and the class 10 result 2022 was released on July 20. The result was formed using alternate evaluation criteria because the Madhyamik test was cancelled owing to the COVID-19 epidemic.

