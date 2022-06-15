Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UPSC NDA, NA 2 final result 2021 declared; direct link here, know steps to check results

    Last year, on November 14, 2021, the UPSC NDA, NA 2 written test was held. The National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA -II) Exam, 2021, will be used to fill 400 positions in this recruitment campaign.

    UPSC NDA NA 2 final result 2021 declared direct link here know steps to check results gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 15, 2022, 9:52 AM IST

    The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the UPSC National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Result 2021 on June 14, 2022. Candidates may now get their NDA and NA 2 Final Results online at upsc.gov.in.

    Last year, on November 14, 2021, the UPSC NDA, NA 2 written test was held. The National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA -II) Exam, 2021, will be used to fill 400 positions in this recruitment campaign.

    The UPSC NDA -II 2021 Exam is based on a written test and an SSB test/interview.

    Also Read | HBSE Result 2022: Class 12 results likely to be out today; Know how to check via SMS

    Here's how to check results

    • Go to the Union Public Service Commission's official website, upsc.gov.in.
    • On the webpage, click the 'Final Result - NDA, NA 2 Exam 2021' link.
    • The NDA, NA 2 result 2021 PDF will be shown on the screen.
    • Scroll down to discover your name on the list of candidates who have been shortlisted.
    • Read the guidelines on page 1 of the UPSC NDA, NA 2 result as well.

    Candidates shortlisted through UPSC NDA, NA 2 Result 2021 should be aware that their candidacy is just provisional and is contingent on meeting the qualifying requirements.

    Also Read | JEE Main 2022: Admit card to be released soon; 6 things to verify after downloading it

    The applicants' grades will be published on the website 15 days after the final results are announced. Candidates may contact the Commission's Facilitation Counter near Gate 'C' in person or by phone for more information.

    The official notice reads, "The candidature of all the candidates is provisional, subject to their submitting the requisite certificates in support of date of birth and educational qualifications etc. claimed by them directly to the Additional Directorate General of Recruiting, Adjutant General’s Branch, Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Army), West Block No.III, Wing–I, R.K Puram, New Delhi -110066 wherever this has not already been done and NOT to UPSC."

    Last Updated Jun 15, 2022, 9:52 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    HBSE Result 2022: Haryana Board likely to announce class 12 result today; Know time, websites - adt

    HBSE Result 2022: Haryana Board likely to announce class 12 result today; Know time, websites

    HBSE Result 2022 Class 12 results likely to be out today Know how to check via SMS gcw

    HBSE Result 2022: Class 12 results likely to be out today; Know how to check via SMS

    AP PGECET 2022: Application deadline ends today; Check fees, other details - adt

    AP PGECET 2022: Application deadline ends today; Check fees, other details

    JEE Main 2022 Admit card to be released soon 6 things to verify after downloading it gcw

    JEE Main 2022: Admit card to be released soon; 6 things to verify after downloading it

    Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2022: TN Board likely to announce class 10th result on June 17; Know time, websites - adt

    Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2022: TN Board likely to announce class 10th result on June 17; Know time, websites

    Recent Stories

    Brahmastra Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Amitabh Bachchan Nagarjuna Mouni Roy Ayan Mukerji Trailer drb

    Brahmastra Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s much-awaited film’s trailer is out now!

    HBSE Result 2022: Haryana Board likely to announce class 12 result today; Know time, websites - adt

    HBSE Result 2022: Haryana Board likely to announce class 12 result today; Know time, websites

    HBSE Result 2022 Class 12 results likely to be out today Know how to check via SMS gcw

    HBSE Result 2022: Class 12 results likely to be out today; Know how to check via SMS

    Kaaranvir Bohara booked for cheating a woman of Rs 199 cr drb

    Kaaranvir Bohara booked for cheating a woman of Rs 1.99 cr

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022, Visakhapatnam/3rd T20I: Rishabh Pant hails perfect execution from Men in Blue post 48-run win against Proteas-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022, Visakhapatnam T20I: Rishabh Pant hails perfect execution from India post 48-run win

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Asianet News and NCC launch 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra'

    India@75: Asianet News and NCC launch 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra'

    Video Icon
    Detained Congress leaders sing Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram in police station gcw

    Detained Congress leaders sing 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' in police station

    Video Icon
    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon