UPSC NDA, NA 2 final result 2021 declared; direct link here, know steps to check results

Last year, on November 14, 2021, the UPSC NDA, NA 2 written test was held. The National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA -II) Exam, 2021, will be used to fill 400 positions in this recruitment campaign.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the UPSC National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Result 2021 on June 14, 2022. Candidates may now get their NDA and NA 2 Final Results online at upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC NDA -II 2021 Exam is based on a written test and an SSB test/interview.

Here's how to check results

Go to the Union Public Service Commission's official website, upsc.gov.in.

On the webpage, click the 'Final Result - NDA, NA 2 Exam 2021' link.

The NDA, NA 2 result 2021 PDF will be shown on the screen.

Scroll down to discover your name on the list of candidates who have been shortlisted.

Read the guidelines on page 1 of the UPSC NDA, NA 2 result as well.

Candidates shortlisted through UPSC NDA, NA 2 Result 2021 should be aware that their candidacy is just provisional and is contingent on meeting the qualifying requirements.

The applicants' grades will be published on the website 15 days after the final results are announced. Candidates may contact the Commission's Facilitation Counter near Gate 'C' in person or by phone for more information.

The official notice reads, "The candidature of all the candidates is provisional, subject to their submitting the requisite certificates in support of date of birth and educational qualifications etc. claimed by them directly to the Additional Directorate General of Recruiting, Adjutant General’s Branch, Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Army), West Block No.III, Wing–I, R.K Puram, New Delhi -110066 wherever this has not already been done and NOT to UPSC."