JEE Main 2022: Admit card to be released soon; 6 things to verify after downloading it

JEE Main admit card is an important document that students must have in order to take the exam. Following the exam, admission cards and the information on them may be required at other stages, including results and counselling. Students are urged to keep a paper or digital duplicate of their admission card for future activities.

From June 20 to 29, 2022, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will hold the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022. The NTA has yet to provide admit cards for the test, despite the fact that it is less than a week away. JEE Main 2022 session 1 admit cards will be available shortly on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Here's how to download the admit card

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the 'download admit card' link.

Use log-in credentials- application number, login credentials, password.

JEE Main 2022 hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates should carefully study the guidelines on their JEE Main admission cards after downloading them.

Roll number: Among other things, students will find their roll numbers on their JEE Main admission cards. They will be required to utilise it throughout the exam and to verify the results.

Personal information: In addition to reviewing roll numbers, they should double-check personal information such as name, address, parents' names, and registration numbers. If you discover a mistake, please notify NTA immediately.

COVID guidelines: The main test in 2022 may be held in accordance with the COVID-19 rules established last year, and admission cards will most likely include instructions on social distance, wearing masks, sanitization work to be performed at exam centres, and so on. On exam day, candidates must adhere to these criteria.

All about exam centre: JEE Main admission cards will provide the name and address of the exam centre where applicants will take the exam. If feasible, they should visit the area ahead of time and pinpoint the precise position to avoid any problems on exam day. They should also make sure to be at the exam site on time, as specified on their admission cards. After the time set for closing the gates, no entry will be permitted.

Self-declaration form: JEE Main admission cards may include a self-declaration form on which students will be asked to disclose their recent travel and medical history. Except for the candidate signature field, they must fill out all of the information on the form. They must sign it in front of invigilators at the exam site.

Exam day instructions: In addition to the COVID-19 rules, JEE Main admission cards will include exam day instructions such as reporting time, drop box use, frisking and biometric verification, and so on. Candidates should familiarise themselves with these information ahead of time.

