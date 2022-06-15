Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    HBSE Result 2022: Class 12 results likely to be out today; Know how to check via SMS

    HBSE Result 2022 Class 12 results likely to be out today Know how to check via SMS gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 15, 2022, 9:41 AM IST

    The Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) will release the HBSE Class 12 result 2022 today, June 15. However, the HBSE 12th result would be revealed after 6 p.m., according to BSEH Chairman Jagbir Singh. The result will be published on the official website- bseh.org.in- after it is released.

    Students must go to the Haryana Board's official website to view their 12th HBSE results. Enter your log-in information (roll number and date of birth). The BSEH 12th result will be displayed on the screen. Download the Class 12 scorecard and print it for future reference. Aside from the official website, Haryana Board results may also be accessed through SMS.

    How to check results via SMS

    To receive the BSEH 12th result 2022 through SMS, put 'RESULTHB12' and send it to 56263.

    Other websites to check results

    bseh.org.in
    examresults.net
    indiaresults.com

    How to check results?

    • BSEH's official website is bseh.org.in.
    • On the front page, click the Haryana Class 12 Result 2022 link.
    • Enter your roll number and birth date.
    • Submit. Your outcome will be shown on the screen.
    • Download the page and save a physical copy for future reference.

    Because HBSE had offline examinations this year, the names of toppers may be revealed. Because examinations were cancelled last year, there was no toppers' list.

    This year, a total of 2.61 lakh students took the Haryana Board 12th test. Haryana Class 12th examinations were held between March 30 and April 27, 2022. Last year, on July 26, the HBSE 12th result was announced. Because the Class 12 examinations were cancelled owing to the COVID-19 epidemic, pupils were evaluated using alternate criteria.

    Last Updated Jun 15, 2022, 9:53 AM IST
