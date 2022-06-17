Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP Board Result 2022: Class 10th, 12th result to be announced tomorrow, Know websites, how to check via SMS

    Students can access their provisional scorecards for classes 10 and 12 by entering their roll number and school code

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 17, 2022, 5:54 PM IST

    The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will release the class 10 and 12 results 2022, on Saturday, June 18. The outcome will be announced at 2 pm. Once the results are announced, classes 10 and 12 students can check them on the official websites, upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. The education board will release class 12 results tomorrow at 2 pm, while class 10 results will be released at 4 pm.

    A total of 51,92,916 students took the UP Board 10th and 12th exams 2022, which were held from March 24 to April 13. To pass the classes 10 and 12 exams, students must achieve a minimum of 33 per cent on each paper and overall.

    Students can access their provisional scorecards for classes 10 and 12 by entering their roll number and school code. Students can also check their 10th and 12th-grade results by texting their roll number to 56263.

    Here's the list of websites to check the UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022
    1) upmsp.edu.in
    2) upresults.nic.in
    3) results.upmsp.edu.in.

    Here's how to check the UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022
    1) Go to the official website, upmsp.edu.in
    2) Click on the UP Board result link
    3) Key in the roll number and school code
    4) Submit, and the result will be on the monitor's screen
    5) Download the result and take a printout for future need

