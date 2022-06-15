Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP Board Result 2022: Provide early info about results, CM Yogi Adityanath to officials

    CM Yogi at the Team 9 meeting stated that the UP board examination results should be released on time

    UP Board Result 2022: Provide early info about results, CM Yogi Adityanath to officials - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Lucknow, First Published Jun 15, 2022, 4:44 PM IST

    Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that UP Board examinees must anxiously await their exam results and ask to release the result on time. CM at the officials at the Team 9 meeting stated that the UP board examination results should be released on time. He also stated that the parents/examinees must be given advance notice of the results announcement.

    Earlier this month, a WhatsApp message claiming that the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) would release classes 10 and 12 final exam results on June 9 at 12:30 pm was discovered to be a hoax. According to an official with the Uttar Pradesh Education Department, the board has yet to decide the result date and time.

    On April 13, the UP Board high school and intermediate exams were completed. A total of 51,92,689 students were registered, but only 47,75,749 took the exams.

    In high school (class 10) exams, 25,25,007 out of 27,81,654 candidates took them, while in intermediate (class 12) exams, 22,50,742 out of the total registered 24,11,035 students took them.

    The board has warned students and parents to be wary of fake calls promising to improve or grant passing grades to UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 students ahead of the results. The board has advised students and parents to be aware of these phone calls and report them as soon as possible to UPMSP authorities.

    Also Read: UP Board Result 2022: Class 10th, Class 12th results to be out today; how to check via SMS, other websites

    Also Read: UP Board Result 2022: UPMSP to announce class 10 result soon, Know all details here

    Also Read: UP Board Result 2022: UPMSP Class 12 results likely by June 15; here's how to download marksheet

    Last Updated Jun 15, 2022, 4:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    HBSE result 2022 Class 12th Result 2022 toppers list pass percentage other details gcw

    HBSE result 2022: Toppers list out; top 3 ranks secured by girls

    Telugu becomes compulsory for class 1 to 10 of CBSE ICSE IB schools in Telangana gcw

    Telugu becomes compulsory for class 1 to 10 of CBSE, ICSE, IB schools in Telangana

    NEET 2022 update Application edit window reopens again check details here gcw

    NEET 2022 update: Application edit window reopens again, check details here

    HBSE Haryana Board 12th Results 2022 Here s how you can check your marks through DigiLocker SMS gcw

    HBSE 12th Results 2022: Here's how you can check your marks through DigiLocker, SMS

    KEAM 2022: Admit card released; Know how to download, other details - adt

    KEAM 2022: Admit card released; Know how to download, other details

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru New Delhi, Mumbai - 8 Indian cities that are LGBTQ Friendly RBA

    Bengaluru, New Delhi, Mumbai - 8 Indian cities that are LGBTQ Friendly

    HBSE result 2022 Class 12th Result 2022 toppers list pass percentage other details gcw

    HBSE result 2022: Toppers list out; top 3 ranks secured by girls

    Telugu becomes compulsory for class 1 to 10 of CBSE ICSE IB schools in Telangana gcw

    Telugu becomes compulsory for class 1 to 10 of CBSE, ICSE, IB schools in Telangana

    ICC World Test Championship, WTC 2021-23: England docked 2 points for slow over-rate vs New Zealand during 2nd Test-ayh

    Test Championship: England docked 2 points for slow over-rate vs New Zealand during 2nd Test

    Sidharth Malhotra meets Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev; actor enjoys bike ride with spiritual Guru RBA

    Sidharth Malhotra meets Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev; actor enjoys bike ride with spiritual Guru

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Asianet News and NCC launch 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra'

    India@75: Asianet News and NCC launch 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra'

    Video Icon
    Detained Congress leaders sing Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram in police station gcw

    Detained Congress leaders sing 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' in police station

    Video Icon
    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon