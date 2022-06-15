UP Board Result 2022: Provide early info about results, CM Yogi Adityanath to officials

CM Yogi at the Team 9 meeting stated that the UP board examination results should be released on time

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that UP Board examinees must anxiously await their exam results and ask to release the result on time. CM at the officials at the Team 9 meeting stated that the UP board examination results should be released on time. He also stated that the parents/examinees must be given advance notice of the results announcement.

Earlier this month, a WhatsApp message claiming that the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) would release classes 10 and 12 final exam results on June 9 at 12:30 pm was discovered to be a hoax. According to an official with the Uttar Pradesh Education Department, the board has yet to decide the result date and time.

On April 13, the UP Board high school and intermediate exams were completed. A total of 51,92,689 students were registered, but only 47,75,749 took the exams.

In high school (class 10) exams, 25,25,007 out of 27,81,654 candidates took them, while in intermediate (class 12) exams, 22,50,742 out of the total registered 24,11,035 students took them.

The board has warned students and parents to be wary of fake calls promising to improve or grant passing grades to UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 students ahead of the results. The board has advised students and parents to be aware of these phone calls and report them as soon as possible to UPMSP authorities.

