UP Board Result 2022: Class 10th, Class 12th results to be out today; how to check via SMS, other websites

Ahead of the results, the board has urged students and parents to be wary of fake calls promising to improve or grant passing grades to UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 students. The board has advised students and parents to be aware of these phone calls and to report them as soon as possible to UPMSP authorities.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is anticipated to release the UP board Class 10th and 12th results 2022 on June 15th. However, there has been no official confirmation of the UPMSP result 2022 date and time as of yet. When the UP board result 2022 is released, students may get it by visiting upresults.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in.

Between March 24 and April 13, the Uttar Pradesh Board administered Class 10 and 12 exams. Over 51 lakh students enrolled for the Class 10 and Class 12 final examinations in Uttar Pradesh, with 47,75,749 of them appearing.

Websites to check UP Board 2022 results:

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

results.upmsp.edu.in

Here's how to check your results:

Step 1: Go to the official UPMSP result website, upresults.nic.in.

Step 2: From the homepage, navigate to the "U. P. Board Intermediate (Class XII) Examination - 2022 Results" link or the "U. P. Board High School (Class X) Examination - 2022 Results" link.

Step 3: Type in your "Roll Number" and "School Code" (as given in the Admit Card). You must also input the Captcha code displayed on the page and submit.

Step 4: The results of the UP Board Class 12 Exam 2022 or Class 10 Exam 2022 will be shown on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print your scorecard for later use.

If the website is down and unavailable, you can receive your results through SMS:

SMS - UP10ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

SMS - UP12ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

