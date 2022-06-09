Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP Board Result 2022: UPMSP to announce class 10 result soon, Know all details here

    To access their results, students who took the UPMSP UP Board class 10 Exam will need their roll number and school code, which can be found on their admit card.
     

    UP Board Result 2022: UPMSP to announce class 10 result soon, Know all details here - adt
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 9, 2022, 9:53 AM IST

    The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is scheduled to declare the UP Board class 10 Result 2022 date soon. Following media reports, the UP Board Result 2022 will be announced on June 9. However, UPMSP's Additional Chief Secretary of Secondary Education, Aradhana Shukla, denied the reports, stating that the confirmed UP classes 10 and 12 Result 2022 date and time will be announced on the official UPMSP results website, upresults.nic.in. 

    A total of 51,92,689 students registered for the UP board 10 and 12 exams, with 47,75,749 showing up. With their roll number and school code from their admission card, students can check their UP class 10 Result 2022.

    Here's how to check the UP Board 10th Result 2022:
    1) Go to the official UPMSP results website, upresults.nic.in
    2) On the home screen, click on the UP Board High School (Class X) Examination 2022 link
    3) Enter the required details, Roll number (from admit card) and school code (from admit card)
    4) Submit, and the result will be on the screen
    5) Download and take a printout for further need

    Know the credentials required to check UP Board 10th Result 2022:
    

    List of websites to check the UP Board 10th Result 2022: 
    On the official UPMSP website, the UP Board class 10th Result 2022 will be announced,
    1) upmsp.edu.in
    2) results.upmsp.edu.in
    3) upresults.nic.in

    Know the pass percentage of UP Board 10th Result 2021:
    Overall, 99.53 per cent of students passed the UP Board class 10 Result 2021.
    1) 29, 82,055 - Total students appeared
    2) 99.55 per cent - Girls pass percentage
    3) 99.52 per cent - Boys pass percentage

    The total number of students who appeared for the UP Board Result 2022: 
    For the UP Board class 10 and class 12 final examinations, 51,92,689 students registered. The final tests attracted 47,75,749 students.  

    Also Read: UP Board Result 2022: UPMSP Class 12 results likely by June 15; here's how to download marksheet

    Also Read: Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Class 10 results to be out on June 10; here's how to download marksheet

    Also Read: Rajasthan Board 5th, 8th Result 2022 declared: Know how to download, websites

    Last Updated Jun 9, 2022, 9:53 AM IST
