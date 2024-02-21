Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    UP Board exam datesheet 2024: Schedule for Class 12 released; Here's how you can download it

    Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has released the UP Board 12th Date sheet at its official website www.upmsp.edu.in. The UP Board 12th Exam will begin on February 22 till March 09, 2024. Know how to download it.

    UP Board exam datesheet 2024 Schedule for Class 12 released Here is how you can download it gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 21, 2024, 2:12 PM IST

    The much-anticipated UP Board Class 12 Time Table 2024 for science, arts, and commerce has finally been made available on the official Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) website, www.upmsp.edu.in. The UP Board Class 12th Theory examinations are scheduled to take place from February 22 to March 09, 2024, as per the schedule that was made public.

    The UP board exam exams will be conducted in offline mode i.e., pen and paper mode. The entire 2024 UP Board Class 12 Date Sheet is available in PDF format. In order to stay informed about the UP Board Time Table 2024 for Class 12, students who take board examinations this year should bookmark this website and make appropriate study plans.

    What will be the timings?

    There will be two shifts for the UP Board Class 12th Exams: an early shift from 08:30 am to 11:45 am and a late shift from 02:00 pm to 05:15 pm.

    How to download the datesheet?

    Students who intend to take the UP Board Class 12th test can get the UP Board exam schedule by going to the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad's official website and following the instructions listed below.

    Step I: Students must go to www.upmsp.edu.in, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) official website, first.
    Step 2: Navigate to the "UP Board Class 12th date sheet 2024" link on the webpage and click it.
    Step 3: The UP Board Class 12th Exam date sheet pdf will show up on a new page that loads on the screen.
    Step 4: The final step requires students to download the date sheet and make sure they print it off for future use.

    The first test is set in Military Science for the first shift on February 22, 2024, while the second shift is scheduled in Hindi, according to the announced UP Board test Date 2024 for Class 12. The other exams are scheduled as Economics on February 28, 2024, English on March 02, 2024, Biology on February 29, 2024, and Chemistry on March 7, 2024.

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2024, 2:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NEET UG 2024 examinations can be taken in these 14 cities abroad

    NEET UG 2024 exams can now be taken in these 14 cities abroad

    IGNOU 37th Convocation 2024: Here are steps to download certificates from Digilocker AJR

    IGNOU 37th Convocation 2024: Here are steps to download certificates from Digilocker

    Germany not Canada is India's top study abroad destination: Survey

    Germany not Canada is India's top study abroad destination: Survey

    Public Examination Bill: 9 things you should know about Bill to curb exam paper leaks

    Public Examination Bill: 9 things you should know about Bill to curb exam paper leaks

    Hiring plummets to 20-year low at Indian IT companies: Impact on engineering graduates explained snt

    Hiring plummets to 20-year low at Indian IT companies: Impact on engineering graduates explained

    Recent Stories

    Why this late 94 year old millionaire chose to transfer ownership of his company to 700 employees gcw

    Why this late 94-year-old millionaire chose to transfer ownership of his company to 700 employees

    Shifting e-commerce dynamics: Flipkart eyeing acquisition of Dunzo to take on Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit snt

    Shifting e-commerce dynamics: Flipkart eyeing acquisition of Dunzo to take on Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit?

    Football Mikel Arteta expresses Arsenal's aspiration for Champions League glory at Wembley osf

    Mikel Arteta expresses Arsenal's aspiration for Champions League glory at Wembley (WATCH)

    Happy Birthday Jehangir Ali Khan Soha Ali Khan shares some cute unseen photos on Jeh baba 3rd birthday RBA

    Happy Birthday Jehangir Ali Khan: Soha Ali Khan shares some cute unseen photos on ‘Jeh baba’ 3rd birthday

    Income Tax dept recovers Rs 65 crore from Congress; Party approaches ITAT, files complaint AJR

    Income Tax dept recovers Rs 65 crore from Congress; Party approaches ITAT, files complaint

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon