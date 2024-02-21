UP Board exam datesheet 2024: Schedule for Class 12 released; Here's how you can download it

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has released the UP Board 12th Date sheet at its official website www.upmsp.edu.in. The UP Board 12th Exam will begin on February 22 till March 09, 2024. Know how to download it.

The much-anticipated UP Board Class 12 Time Table 2024 for science, arts, and commerce has finally been made available on the official Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) website, www.upmsp.edu.in. The UP Board Class 12th Theory examinations are scheduled to take place from February 22 to March 09, 2024, as per the schedule that was made public.

The UP board exam exams will be conducted in offline mode i.e., pen and paper mode. The entire 2024 UP Board Class 12 Date Sheet is available in PDF format. In order to stay informed about the UP Board Time Table 2024 for Class 12, students who take board examinations this year should bookmark this website and make appropriate study plans.

What will be the timings?

There will be two shifts for the UP Board Class 12th Exams: an early shift from 08:30 am to 11:45 am and a late shift from 02:00 pm to 05:15 pm.

How to download the datesheet?

Students who intend to take the UP Board Class 12th test can get the UP Board exam schedule by going to the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad's official website and following the instructions listed below.

Step I: Students must go to www.upmsp.edu.in, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) official website, first.

Step 2: Navigate to the "UP Board Class 12th date sheet 2024" link on the webpage and click it.

Step 3: The UP Board Class 12th Exam date sheet pdf will show up on a new page that loads on the screen.

Step 4: The final step requires students to download the date sheet and make sure they print it off for future use.

The first test is set in Military Science for the first shift on February 22, 2024, while the second shift is scheduled in Hindi, according to the announced UP Board test Date 2024 for Class 12. The other exams are scheduled as Economics on February 28, 2024, English on March 02, 2024, Biology on February 29, 2024, and Chemistry on March 7, 2024.