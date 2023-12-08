Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    UP Board Exam Date 2024: UPMSP 10, 12 timetable released on upmsp.edu.in; Check dates here

    Registered candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website to stay updated of any new announcements made by the exam-conducting body. All important details are officially communicated on the website for the convenience of candidates seeking information.

    UP Board Exam Date 2024: UPMSP 10, 12 timetable released on upmsp.edu.in; Check dates here AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 8, 2023, 11:19 AM IST

    The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) announced the UP Board Exam Date 2024 for Classes 10 and 12. As per the official schedule released online, the exams are slated to commence from February 22 and conclude on March 9, 2024. To access the detailed exam dates, interested candidates can download the schedule from the official website, upmsp.edu.in, and review the important dates.

    Interested candidates eagerly awaited the release of the UP Board Exam Date 2024 to plan and prepare for the exams. The UP Board 10, 12 exam dates are now available on upmsp.edu.in, offering crucial information on exam timings and other essential particulars.

    KCR may require surgery after fall at his residence; doctors evaluating his condition

    Registered candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website to stay updated of any new announcements made by the exam-conducting body. All important details are officially communicated on the website for the convenience of candidates seeking information.

    The UP Board will conduct the Class 10 and 12 exams in two shifts. The first shift will run from 8:30 am to 11:45 am, while the second shift is scheduled from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. Both Class 10 and 12 exams are set to be held between February 22 and March 9.

    The UPMSP 10th board exams for 2024 will kick off with Hindi and Primary Hindi subjects.

    Meanwhile, the UP Board 12th exams will commence with the Military Science subject in the first shift, whereas the Class 10 Commerce exam is scheduled in the second shift on the opening day.

    On the same day, the Class 12 Hindi and General Hindi exams will take place in the second shift. This year, approximately 55,08,206 students have applied to appear for the final examinations.

    RBI MPC Meeting: Repo rate remains unchanged at 6.5%

    The practical examinations for UP Board Class 12th will be conducted in two phases, spanning from January 25 to February 1, and from February 2 to February 9.

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2023, 11:19 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CAT 2023 answer key released Here is a step by step guide to download it gcw

    CAT 2023 answer key released: Here's a step-by-step guide to download it

    Purely unreasonable AFCAT aspirants protest exam fee hike; go social with hashtag reduceafcatfees

    'Purely unreasonable...' AFCAT aspirants protest exam fee hike; go social with #reduceafcatfees

    CBSE will not award overall division or aggregate in class 10 12 board exams gcw

    CBSE will not award overall division or aggregate in class 10, 12 board exams

    Kerala PSC LD Clerk 2024: Check exam pattern, date, age limit, salary and more rkn

    Kerala PSC LDC Notification 2024: Check exam pattern, date, age limit, salary and more

    JEE Advanced 2024 Online registration begins on April 21 exam on May 26 Check details gcw

    JEE Advanced 2024: Online registration begins on April 21, exam on May 26; Check details

    Recent Stories

    Kerala expatriate falls victim to online bank account fraud; Here's how anr

    Kerala expatriate falls victim to online bank account fraud; Here's how

    Kerala: Dealers threaten to stop ration supply during Christmas season rkn

    Kerala: Dealers threaten to stop ration supply during Christmas season

    7 must-watch webseries/movies by Zoya Akhtar ATG

    7 must-watch webseries/movies by Zoya Akhtar

    Sensex surges near 70,000 as Nifty hits historic 21,000 after RBI's policy decision AJR

    Sensex surges near 70,000 as Nifty hits historic 21,000 after RBI's policy decision

    Tennis 'Potential Farewell in 2024' says Rafael Nadal amid retirement speculations osf

    'Potential Farewell in 2024' says Rafael Nadal amid retirement speculations

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon