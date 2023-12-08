UP Board Exam Date 2024: UPMSP 10, 12 timetable released on upmsp.edu.in; Check dates here

Registered candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website to stay updated of any new announcements made by the exam-conducting body. All important details are officially communicated on the website for the convenience of candidates seeking information.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) announced the UP Board Exam Date 2024 for Classes 10 and 12. As per the official schedule released online, the exams are slated to commence from February 22 and conclude on March 9, 2024. To access the detailed exam dates, interested candidates can download the schedule from the official website, upmsp.edu.in, and review the important dates.

Interested candidates eagerly awaited the release of the UP Board Exam Date 2024 to plan and prepare for the exams. The UP Board 10, 12 exam dates are now available on upmsp.edu.in, offering crucial information on exam timings and other essential particulars.

The UP Board will conduct the Class 10 and 12 exams in two shifts. The first shift will run from 8:30 am to 11:45 am, while the second shift is scheduled from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. Both Class 10 and 12 exams are set to be held between February 22 and March 9.

The UPMSP 10th board exams for 2024 will kick off with Hindi and Primary Hindi subjects.

Meanwhile, the UP Board 12th exams will commence with the Military Science subject in the first shift, whereas the Class 10 Commerce exam is scheduled in the second shift on the opening day.

On the same day, the Class 12 Hindi and General Hindi exams will take place in the second shift. This year, approximately 55,08,206 students have applied to appear for the final examinations.

The practical examinations for UP Board Class 12th will be conducted in two phases, spanning from January 25 to February 1, and from February 2 to February 9.