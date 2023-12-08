Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    RBI MPC Meeting: Repo rate remains unchanged at 6.5%

    This decision marks the fifth time the 6-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) opted to keep the interest rates unchanged. Addressing the media, Das said, "After a detailed assessment... the Monetary Policy Committee decided unanimously to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5%."

    RBI MPC Meeting: Repo rate remains unchanged at 6.5%; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 8, 2023, 10:10 AM IST

    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday (December 8) addressed the media and confirmed that the Monetary Policy Committee's decision to maintain the policy repo rate at 6.5%, alongside unchanged rates for the Standing Deposit Facility, Marginal Standing Facility, and Bank Rate.

    This decision marks the fifth time the 6-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) opted to keep the interest rates unchanged. Addressing the media, Das said, "After a detailed assessment... the Monetary Policy Committee decided unanimously to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5%."

    He noted that 5 out of the 6 MPC members focused on the "Withdrawal of Accommodation" to align inflation progressively to the 4% target while supporting growth.

    Das opened his speech by highlighting the persistent global economic uncertainty. Although signs of slowdown are evident in specific regions and sectors, the awaited normalcy in the global economy remains elusive, according to the Governor.

    (This is a developing story.)

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2023, 10:26 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Airlines told to self-regulate on airfares; Minister advises people to book tickets in advance for lower fares

    Airlines told to self-regulate on airfares; Minister advises people to book tickets in advance for lower fares

    Adani Group builds world's largest green park in Rann desert; Gautam Adani expresses pride (PHOTOS) snt

    In Pics: Construction begins at world's largest green energy park in Rann desert; Gautam Adani expresses pride

    Policymakers need to embed technology in reforms Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw at Global Technology Summit 2023

    'Policymakers need to embed technology in reforms; India is doing it today...' Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw at GTS 2023

    S and P projections: India to be 3rd largest economy by 2023, opportunity to become global manufacturing hub snt

    S&P projections: India to be 3rd largest economy by 2023, opportunity to become global manufacturing hub

    US examined Hindenburg allegations before giving $553 million loan to Adani Group for SL port project: Report snt

    US examined Hindenburg allegations before giving $553 million loan to Adani Group for SL port project: Report

    Recent Stories

    KCR may require surgery after fall at his residence; doctors evaluating his condition

    KCR may require surgery after fall at his residence; doctors evaluating his condition

    Bengaluru gears up for historic Kadalekai Parishe (Groundnut fair) from tomorrow; check alternate routes vkp

    Bengaluru gears up for iconic 'Kadalekai Parishe' from December 9; check alternate routes

    Delhi Rape accused throws acid on survivor's daughter; then drinks acid to kill himself

    Delhi: Rape accused throws acid on survivor's daughter; then drinks acid to kill himself

    Kerala: Kozhikode Rural SP to investigate financial fraud against Minister Ahamed Devarakovil rkn

    Kerala: Kozhikode Rural SP to investigate financial fraud against Minister Ahamed Devarakovil

    Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's co-star Jagadeesh Pratap Bandari arrested? Here's what we know ATG

    Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' on hold due to THIS reason, details here

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon