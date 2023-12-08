KCR may require surgery after fall at his residence; doctors evaluating his condition

The 69-year-old leader, also the president of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), may require surgery, according to sources. KCR's hospitalization comes after his party's defeat in the state assembly polls.

Former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is currently receiving medical treatment at a private super-speciality hospital in Hyderabad after a fall at his residence on Thursday night, sources from his office revealed. Suspected of a fracture, the 69-year-old BRS president's condition is under evaluation by doctors, with the possibility of surgery. The incident unfolded when KCR was rushed to Yashoda Hospital at 2 am on Friday, following the fall. For the past three days, he had been engaging with visitors at home, grappling with the aftermath of his party, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), facing defeat in the state assembly polls.

KCR served as the Chief Minister of Telangana from 2014 until 2023, until the Congress secured victory over BRS in the recent Assembly Elections. Despite securing the Gajwel seat, KCR faced defeat in Kamareddy to BJP's Katipally Venkata Ramana Reddy.

With Congress's Revanth Reddy assuming office as the new Chief Minister of Telangana, along with 11 ministers, the party celebrated a win of 64 seats in the 119-member Telangana assembly. This marked the first defeat for BRS since the inception of Telangana in 2014.

During an extensive campaign, BRS underscored its welfare schemes for the poor. However, allegations of discrimination and corruption arose due to the disproportionate power granted to MLAs in deciding fund distribution. Despite KCR's warnings to improve performance, all incumbent MLAs were given poll tickets, ultimately resulting in the majority of seats going to Congress. The hospitalization of KCR adds a new layer of uncertainty to the political landscape in Telangana.

Originating from Chintamadaka village in Medak district, KCR embarked on his political journey as an ordinary member of the Indian Youth Congress. In 1983, he joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), established by film icon N T Rama Rao. Despite facing defeat in his initial electoral bid against the Congress candidate in Siddipet, KCR secured a victory in 1985, marking the beginning of a consistent winning streak.

Over the years, Rao emerged triumphant in the Lok Sabha seats of Karimnagar, Medak, and Mahbubnagar five times, including success in two by-polls. He assumed ministerial roles in both the NTR government and the subsequent administration led by his son-in-law N Chandrababu Naidu. Additionally, Rao served as the deputy speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly.