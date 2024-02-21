UP Board Exam 2024: Exam to begin on Feb 22; Help Desk, preparation tips & more at upmsp.edu.in

UP Board Exam 2024: Students who will be appearing for board exams can refer to preparation tips for various subjects that are available on the official website – upmsp.edu.in, upmsp.edu.in/ImportantTips

The Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (UP Board Exam) will begin its high school and intermediate examinations from tomorrow, February 22. This year, the exams will be held in two shifts. Notably, there’s a change in the timing for the first shift, which will now take place from 8:30 am to 11:45 am. The second shift however will begin at 2 pm and end at 5:15 pm.

Students who plan to sit for board examinations may visit the official website, upmsp.edu.in, upmsp.edu.in/ImportantTips, for preparation suggestions on a variety of topics. A help desk has been established to offer psychological support to students undertaking the board exams. Parents or students in need can get support and answers to their questions by calling the 1800-180-5311 toll-free hotline.

How many students are appearing for the exam?

Over 22,827 applicants are registered for the high school examinations this year, according to District School Inspector Dr. Dharamveer Singh. 12,030 of them are males and 10,797 are girls. Furthermore, 10,818 males and 8,361 girls are among the 19,179 registered candidates for the Intermediate examinations.

What precautions are being taken?

The examination centers are under continuous live monitoring 24 hours a day, following the arrival of answer sheets and question papers. In addition, question papers are kept in double-locked cabinets at the centers for the highest level of security. For this reason, every center has two strong rooms.

The deployment of sector, zonal, and static magistrates has been finalized for the examinations. Three mobile teams will also conduct raids on the examination centers. Comprehensive surveillance will be maintained by the intelligence system to ensure the integrity of the examinations held at the centers.