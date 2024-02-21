Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    UP Board Exam 2024: Exam to begin on Feb 22; Help Desk, preparation tips & more at upmsp.edu.in

    UP Board Exam 2024: Students who will be appearing for board exams can refer to preparation tips for various subjects that are available on the official website – upmsp.edu.in, upmsp.edu.in/ImportantTips

    UP Board Exam 2024 Exam to begin on February 22 student Help Desk preparation tips more at upmsp.edu.in gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 21, 2024, 3:01 PM IST

    The Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (UP Board Exam) will begin its high school and intermediate examinations from tomorrow, February 22. This year, the exams will be held in two shifts. Notably, there’s a change in the timing for the first shift, which will now take place from 8:30 am to 11:45 am. The second shift however will begin at 2 pm and end at 5:15 pm.

    Students who plan to sit for board examinations may visit the official website, upmsp.edu.in, upmsp.edu.in/ImportantTips, for preparation suggestions on a variety of topics. A help desk has been established to offer psychological support to students undertaking the board exams. Parents or students in need can get support and answers to their questions by calling the 1800-180-5311 toll-free hotline.

    How many students are appearing for the exam?

    Over 22,827 applicants are registered for the high school examinations this year, according to District School Inspector Dr. Dharamveer Singh. 12,030 of them are males and 10,797 are girls. Furthermore, 10,818 males and 8,361 girls are among the 19,179 registered candidates for the Intermediate examinations.

    What precautions are being taken?

    The examination centers are under continuous live monitoring 24 hours a day, following the arrival of answer sheets and question papers. In addition, question papers are kept in double-locked cabinets at the centers for the highest level of security. For this reason, every center has two strong rooms.

    The deployment of sector, zonal, and static magistrates has been finalized for the examinations. Three mobile teams will also conduct raids on the examination centers. Comprehensive surveillance will be maintained by the intelligence system to ensure the integrity of the examinations held at the centers.

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2024, 3:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP Board exam datesheet 2024 Schedule for Class 12 released Here is how you can download it gcw

    UP Board exam datesheet 2024: Schedule for Class 12 released; Here's how you can download it

    NEET UG 2024 examinations can be taken in these 14 cities abroad

    NEET UG 2024 exams can now be taken in these 14 cities abroad

    IGNOU 37th Convocation 2024: Here are steps to download certificates from Digilocker AJR

    IGNOU 37th Convocation 2024: Here are steps to download certificates from Digilocker

    Germany not Canada is India's top study abroad destination: Survey

    Germany not Canada is India's top study abroad destination: Survey

    Public Examination Bill: 9 things you should know about Bill to curb exam paper leaks

    Public Examination Bill: 9 things you should know about Bill to curb exam paper leaks

    Recent Stories

    Attracting many with IPO listing gains, but few secure allotment: Strategies to boost you IPO allotment odds snt

    Attracting many with IPO listing gains, but few secure allotment: Strategies to boost you IPO allotment odds

    6 negative effects almonds can have on your body RKK EAI

    6 negative effects almonds can have on your body

    Premalu box-office collection: Naslen, Mamitha starrer mints over Rs 50 crore in 12 days rkn

    Premalu box-office collection: Naslen, Mamitha starrer mints over Rs 50 crore in 12 days

    Why are Fraser town residents in Bengaluru opposing annual food mela during Ramzan? vkp

    Why are Fraser Town residents in Bengaluru opposing annual food fair during Ramzan?

    71st Miss World 2024: Know when and where to watch opening ceremony online RBA

    71st Miss World 2024: Know when and where to watch opening ceremony online

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon