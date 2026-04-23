UP Board Result 2026 will be announced on April 23 at 4 PM by UPMSP. Over 53 lakh students can check Class 10 and 12 results online at official websites and DigiLocker using their roll number.

UP Board Class 10th 12th Result 2026 Date and Time: The long wait for Uttar Pradesh board students is finally over. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has a big update on the Class 10 and 12 results. The board will announce the results for high school and intermediate exams on Thursday, 23rd April, at 4:00 PM. The declaration will happen from the council's headquarters in Prayagraj. Students can check their results on the board's official website and the DigiLocker portal. The board has officially confirmed this news. This announcement has definitely got the hearts of over 53 lakh students racing, as they have been eagerly waiting for their results. Here’s a complete guide on where and how to check your UP Board 2026 results, including official website links.

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How many students appeared for the UP Board exams this year?

The UP Board exams in 2026 were conducted on a massive scale.

Exams Started: 18th February 2026

Exams Ended: 12th March 2026

Exam Centres: Around 8,033 centres

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A total of 53,37,778 students took the exams. Here's the breakdown:

Class 10 students: Around 26.02 lakh

Class 12 students: Around 24.91 lakh were registered.

How to check UP Board Result 2026?

Once the results are out, students can follow these simple steps to check their scores:

First, go to the official websites upresults.nic.in or upmsp.edu.in .

or . On the homepage, click on the “UP Board Result 2026” link.

Now, enter your roll number and other required details.

Click submit, and your result will appear on the screen.

Check your result carefully and download it.

Make sure to take a printout for future reference.

Direct Link for UP Board Result 2026

What were last year's UP Board results like?

Let's take a look at the 2025 results:

Result Date: 25th April 2025

Exam Centres: Around 8,140 centres

Class 10 Pass Percentage: 90.11%

Class 12 Pass Percentage: 81.15%

This year, everyone is expecting tough competition in both the pass percentage and the overall results.

Board Secretary Bhagwati Singh wishes students luck

The UP Board Class 10 and 12 results will be announced on 23rd April at 4 PM. Students are advised to keep their roll number and roll code handy. For any updates, please rely only on the official website and avoid any rumours. Before the result declaration, the Secretary of the Secondary Education Council, Bhagwati Singh, extended his best wishes to the students. He also mentioned that if any student is not satisfied with their marks, there is no need to be disheartened. The board will provide options like scrutiny and compartment exams for such students. Details about these will be shared along with the results. Students are also advised to check their results with a calm mind and focus on their future studies or career planning. The board aims to release transparent and timely results to help students move forward in the right direction.

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