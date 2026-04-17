NEET UG 2026 aspirants can now take free mock tests on Google’s Gemini app. With exam-like questions and instant results, it offers an easy way to practise and improve preparation at home.

NEET UG 2026: If you're gearing up for NEET UG 2026, there's a big update for you. You no longer need to hunt around on different platforms for mock tests, because Google has now started NEET practice tests right inside its AI app, Gemini. Google claims that these tests are designed on the exact same pattern you'll see in the actual NEET exam. To create them, they've taken help from major education platforms like PhysicsWallah and Careers360. This means students will get quality content and a better chance to practice. Here’s a full guide on how to take NEET mock tests on the Gemini app.

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Google VP Shared Details About the Gemini NEET Practice Tests

This new feature was announced by Google's Vice President, Josh Woodward, through his X (Twitter) account. He wished the students good luck and mentioned that similar tests for other exams will be added in the future.

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How to Take a NEET Mock Test on the Gemini App?

If you want to try the NEET Mock Test on the Gemini App, the process is quite simple. Here's a step-by-step guide:

First, download the Gemini app from the Google Play Store.

Open the app and create your account.

Now, just say: “I want to take a NEET mock test,” and the test will begin.

Once you're done, submit the test.

Your score will appear on the screen instantly.

Similar Tests Were Launched Before

This isn't the first time Google has introduced a feature like this. The company has previously launched full-length practice tests for exams like JEE Mains and SAT, which were also very popular among students.

What Makes Google's NEET Practice Test Special?

Gives a real exam-like feeling

Based on trustworthy study material

Completely free to use

Provides instant results and analysis

For students preparing for a major exam like NEET, this feature can be very useful. It's especially helpful for those who want to practice effectively from home. If you also want to strengthen your preparation, you can give this new feature on the Gemini app a try.

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