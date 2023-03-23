UGC NET answer key 2023 to be released soon; know qualifying marks, other details

UGC NET answer key 2023: The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test answer key 2023 is anticipated to be released by the end of March. Over ten lakh applicants applied for the UGC NET 2023. Candidates are now awaiting the release of the answer key as the exam has ended.

UGC NET answer key 2023 is anticipated to be released by the end of March. The National Testing Agency, NTA, administered the UGC NET in five stages, with the final exam on March 15. Over ten lakh applicants applied for the UGC NET 2023. As the exam is concluded, candidates are now waiting for the answer key to release.

The UGC NET Answer Key 2023 date has yet to be announced, but based on previous trends, candidates can anticipate the UGC NET Answer Key 2023 to be released by the end of March.

UGC NET 2023: overview

1) Shifts - Shift 1: 9:00 am to noon, Shift 2: 3:00 pm to 06:00 pm

2) Papers - Paper 1: 100 marks, Paper 2: 200 marks

3) Total Questions - Paper 1: 50 MCQs and Paper 2: 100 MCQs

4) Marking Scheme - +2 for each correct answer, No negative marking

5) UGC NET Answer key 2023 - Anticipated by March end

6 UGC NET Result 2023 - TBA

Once the answer key is issued and the final answer key is created, NTA will release the UGC NET Result 2023. The choices in the final answer key will be used to determine UGC NET results.

To be considered for 'JRF and Eligibility for Assistant Professor' and 'Assistant Professor,' the applicant must have appeared in both exams and obtained at least 40 per cent aggregate marks for General (Unreserved) / General-EWS category candidates. For reserved category candidates, at least 35 per cent aggregate marks in both papers are needed.

Also Read: PSEB 10th Exam: Punjab board class 10th exam to begin on March 24; know guidelines, schedule

Also Read: AP LAWCET 2023 registration commences at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; know fees, important dates

Also Read: ASRB NET 2023 registration date postponed; know revised dates here