NTA to soon release CUET PG 2023 date sheet on cuet.nta.nic.in, confirms UGC Chairman

    CUET PG 2023 date sheet: The National Testing Agency has activated the CUET PG 2023 Exam registration link on its official website cuet.nta.nic.in. Registration began on March 20, and interested candidates have one month to complete the form before the deadline on April 19, 2023.

    First Published Mar 26, 2023, 1:14 PM IST

    The CUET PG 2023 Exam registration link has been activated on the National Testing Agency's official website cuet.nta.nic.in. Registration began on March 20, and interested candidates have one month to complete the form before the deadline on April 19, 2023. Following the most recent update, UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar has said that NTA will soon issue the CUET PG 2023 Date sheet. He said that the NTA is working on it and that the dates will be released shortly.

    In his recent tweet, he said, "We will announce the CUET-PG date sheet in a few days. NTA is working on it at https://cuet.samarth.ac.in."

     

    Interested applicants can check their eligibility, age limit, application steps, and other information here. Registrations will be accepted until 5:00 pm on April 19, 2023. The fee can be paid online until 11:50 pm on April 19. The CUET PG 2023 correction window will be available from April 20, 2023, to April 24, 2023.

    CUET PG 2023: know how to apply online
    1) Go to the official website of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in
    2) Click on the registration link and register yourself on the homepage 
    3) Complete the application form and upload all documents 
    4) Make the application fees and submit 
    5) Download and take a printout

    The CUET PG 2023 exam will take place shortly. The date for the release of the admit card is also expected to be announced shortly on the official website. Candidates should watch the official website for any updates on the CUET PG Date sheet 2023.

    Last Updated Mar 26, 2023, 1:16 PM IST
