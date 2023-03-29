Bihar Board BSEB Class 12th Scrutiny Form 2023 deadline ends today; know how to make changes

Bihar Board BSEB Class 12th Scrutiny Form 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB, will close the registration window for scrutiny today, March 29. On March 21, the Board released the 12th result 2023 and began scrutinising it the next day.

Candidates dissatisfied with their results and believe they could have received more marks may file for reconsideration at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Concerned students must pay a fee of Rs 120 per subject to submit for scrutiny. The Bihar Board will re-evaluate the mark sheet before issuing the official mark sheet.

BSEB Class 12th Scrutiny Form 2023: know the steps

1) Visit the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

2) Click on 'Inter Scrutiny Annual Exam 2023' on the homepage

3) On a new page, complete the form

4) Submit the details and pay

5) Download and take a printout

Candidates should only file for scrutiny if they are certain, as there is a chance that their grades will be lowered. If the marks are reduced after re-evaluation, the revised marks will be considered. The official website has more details regarding the result.

The Bihar School Examination Board, or BSEB, has extended the deadline for submitting applications for the BSEB 12th Supplementary Exam 2023. It was extended until March 30, 2023. Students who have yet to apply for the Intermediate Class can do so on the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

