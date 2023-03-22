Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ASRB NET 2023 registration date postponed; know revised dates here

    ASRB NET 2023: The Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) has postponed the ASRB NET 2023 online enrollment deadline. Candidates may register for the ASRB NET 2023 examination until April 10, 2023.
     

    First Published Mar 22, 2023, 8:12 PM IST

    The Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) has postponed the ASRB NET 2023 online enrollment deadline. The registration process will now commence on March 26, the official notice read. Candidates may register for the ASRB NET 2023 examination until April 10, 2023.

    The ASRB NET application procedure was supposed to start on Wednesday, March 22. Candidates can fill out the registration form at the official website at asrb.org.in.

    According to the official notice, "Due to some technical reasons, submission of online applications for NET-2023, SMS(T-6) and STO(T-6) Examination-2023, which was earlier scheduled from March 22, 2023 (10:00 am) to April 10, 2023 (05:00 pm), has now been re-scheduled."

    The computer-based NET, SMS (T-6), and STO (T-6) exams will be conducted from April 26 to April 30, 2023.

    Unreserved category candidates must submit an application fee of Rs 1000 for ASRB NET and Rs 500 for SMS and STO. Candidates from the Economically Weaker Section and Other Backward Castes must pay Rs 500 for each exam individually. The application fee for the NET test is Rs 250 for candidates from the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and Person with Benchmark Disabilities categories, as well as women.

    ASRB NET 2023: know important dates 
    1) March 26, 2023 (10:00 am) - Submission of online application begins
    2) April 2023 (5:00 pm) - Online application deadline 

