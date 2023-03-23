Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PSEB 10th Exam: Punjab board class 10th exam to begin on March 24; know guidelines, schedule

    PSEB 10th Exam: On Friday, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will begin the Punjab Board class 10 exam for the 2022-23 school year. The PSEB 10th exam will begin with Punjab-A, Punjab History and Culture-A paper and end on April 20 with Tailoring, Languages, Pre-vocational, and NSQF subjects.

    First Published Mar 23, 2023, 1:00 PM IST

    The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will begin the Punjab Board class 10 exam 2023 on Friday, March 24. On April 20, 2023, the PSEB 10th exam will begin with Punjab A, Punjab History and Culture A paper and end with Tailoring, Languages, Pre-vocational, and NSQF subjects.

    The three-hour examination will be held from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm, with Divyang students and students with disabilities receiving an additional 20 minutes to complete the PSEB 10th exams. Students will be allowed an additional 15 minutes to complete the OMR sheets.

    Students must bring a PSEB hall ticket 2023 and a school identity card to the examination venue. Candidates must arrive at the test centre at least 30 minutes before the exam begins. Calculators, cell phones, smartwatches, and other electronic devices are rigorously prohibited inside the examination hall.

    PSEB 10th Exam 2023: know the schedule 
    1) March 24, 2023 - Punjab A, Punjab history and culture A
    2) March 27, 2023 - English
    3) March 28, 2023 - Music (Gayan)
    4) March 29, 2023 - Punjab B, Punjab history and culture B
    5) March 31, 2023 - Computer science
    6) April 1, 2023 - Mechanical drawing & painting
    7) April 3, 2023 - Mathematics
    8) April 5, 2023 - Science
    9) April 6, 2023 - Agriculture
    10) April 10, 2023 - Social science
    11) April 11, 2023 - Welcome life
    12) April 12, 2023 - Hindi / Urdu (alternate language)
    13) April 13, 2023 - Home science
    14) April 15, 2023 - Health and physical education
    15) April 17, 2023 - Music tabla
    16) April 18, 2023 - Physical education
    17) April 19, 2023 - Music vadan
    18) April 20, 2023 - Tailoring, Languages, Pre-vocational, NSQF subjects

    Video Icon