Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AP LAWCET 2023 registration commences at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; know fees, important dates

    AP LAWCET 2023: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education begins registration for the AP LAWCET 2023. Candidates eligible and interested in applying for the AP LAWCET 2023 can do so online at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

    AP LAWCET 2023 registration commences at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; know fees, important dates - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 23, 2023, 11:56 AM IST

    The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) started registrations for the AP LAWCET 2023 on Thursday, March 23. Eligible and interested applicants can apply for the AP LAWCET 2023 online at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The AP LAWCET 2023 exam will be held online on May 20, 2023.

    The AP LAWCET 2023 application procedure includes application fee payment, online registration, and document submission. On behalf of APSCHE, the state-level law entrance test will be administered by Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur. The AP LAWCET 2023 exam is being held for candidates wanting admission to 3-year LLB, 5-year LLB, and LLM programmes.

    AP LAWCET 2023: know important dates

    1) March 22, 2023 - AP LAWCET notification release 

    2) March 23, 2023 - AP LAWCET 2023 application begins

    3) April 22, 2023 - Deadline ends for online applications submission 

    without late fee

    4) April 29, 2023 - Last date to apply with a late fee of Rs 500

    5) May 5, 2023 - Last date to apply with a late fee of Rs 1000

    6) May 9, 2023 - Last date to apply with a late fee of Rs 2000

    7) May 10 - May 11, 2023 - Correction in AP LAWCET online application form

    8) May 15, 2023 - AP LAWCET admit card release date

    9) May 20, 2023 - AP LAWCET 2023 exam date and time

    AP LAWCET 2023: know the application fee

    For 3-year LLB and 5-year LLB

    1) OC - Rs 900

    2) BC - Rs 850

    3) SC/ST - Rs 800

    AP LAWCET 2023: know the documents required 

    1) Scanned copy of the photograph and signature 

    2) Photo ID that the government has approved

    3) Certificates of education and mark sheets for qualifying examinations

    4) Certificate of Caste (if applicable)

    Also Read: ASRB NET 2023 registration date postponed; know revised dates here

    Also Read: IGNOU June Date sheet 2023 released on ignou.ac.in; check exam dates, other details

    Also Read: SBI Foundation launches 11th 'Youth for India Fellowship' program 2023-24; check steps to apply

    Last Updated Mar 23, 2023, 11:56 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ASRB NET 2023 registration date postponed; know revised dates here - adt

    ASRB NET 2023 registration date postponed; know revised dates here

    IGNOU June Date sheet 2023 released on ignou.ac.in; check exam dates, other details - adt

    IGNOU June Date sheet 2023 released on ignou.ac.in; check exam dates, other details

    SBI Foundation launches 11th 'Youth for India Fellowship' program 2023-24; check steps to apply - adt

    SBI Foundation launches 11th 'Youth for India Fellowship' program 2023-24; check steps to apply

    KVS Admission 2023: Dates announced for class 1 to class 10; registration begins on March 27 - adt

    KVS Admission 2023: Dates announced for class 1 to class 10; registration begins on March 27

    Delhi Budget 2023: Delhi government allocates Rs 16575 crore to education sector; check highlights - adt

    Delhi Budget 2023: Delhi government allocates Rs 16575 crore to education sector; check highlights

    Recent Stories

    Is Gmail down for you Here is what others are saying on social media gcw

    Is Gmail down for you? Here's what others are saying on social media

    Kia EV5 electric SUV concept released Here is what we know so far gcw

    Kia EV5 electric SUV concept released; Here's what we know so far

    NTR 30 launch ceremony: Jr NTR welcomes Janhvi Kapoor, SS Rajamouli claps first shot and more RBA

    NTR 30 launch ceremony: Jr NTR welcomes Janhvi Kapoor, SS Rajamouli claps first shot and more

    Modi surname' remark: Surat court holds Rahul Gandhi guilty in criminal defamation case AJR

    BREAKING: Rahul Gandhi get 2 years in jail after Surat court holds him guilty in 'Modi surname' case

    Kozhikode Medical College sexual assault case: Victim being forced to withdraw complaint ANR

    Kozhikode Medical College sexual assault case: Victim being forced to withdraw complaint?

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon