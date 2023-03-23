AP LAWCET 2023 registration commences at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; know fees, important dates

AP LAWCET 2023: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education begins registration for the AP LAWCET 2023. Candidates eligible and interested in applying for the AP LAWCET 2023 can do so online at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The AP LAWCET 2023 application procedure includes application fee payment, online registration, and document submission. On behalf of APSCHE, the state-level law entrance test will be administered by Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur. The AP LAWCET 2023 exam is being held for candidates wanting admission to 3-year LLB, 5-year LLB, and LLM programmes.

AP LAWCET 2023: know important dates

1) March 22, 2023 - AP LAWCET notification release

2) March 23, 2023 - AP LAWCET 2023 application begins

3) April 22, 2023 - Deadline ends for online applications submission

without late fee

4) April 29, 2023 - Last date to apply with a late fee of Rs 500

5) May 5, 2023 - Last date to apply with a late fee of Rs 1000

6) May 9, 2023 - Last date to apply with a late fee of Rs 2000

7) May 10 - May 11, 2023 - Correction in AP LAWCET online application form

8) May 15, 2023 - AP LAWCET admit card release date

9) May 20, 2023 - AP LAWCET 2023 exam date and time

AP LAWCET 2023: know the application fee

For 3-year LLB and 5-year LLB

1) OC - Rs 900

2) BC - Rs 850

3) SC/ST - Rs 800

AP LAWCET 2023: know the documents required

1) Scanned copy of the photograph and signature

2) Photo ID that the government has approved

3) Certificates of education and mark sheets for qualifying examinations

4) Certificate of Caste (if applicable)

