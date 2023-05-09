TS Inter Results 2023 DECLARED: Telangana IPE 1st, 2nd year result at tsbie.cgg.gov.in
The TS intermediate result 2023 can also be checked through other websites like results.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.com, results.eenadu.net, results.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in and manabadi.co.in.
The TS intermediate result 2023 has been declared by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) today (May 9). The students can now be able to access the BSE Telangana 2023 result 1st and 2nd year through the official website of TSBIE, tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
The students will need the credentials such as hall ticket number and date of birth to download the TS Inter 2023 result. To pass the TS Inter exam 2023, one must secure at least 35 percent marks in each subject. In aggregate, out of 1,000 marks, 350 are required to be passed the TS 1st and 2nd year results 2023.
For blind, deaf and other category students, the passing mark is 25 percent. Those students who will not be satisfied with their inter result can apply for a re-evaluation online.
Telangana Inter Result 2023: Here’s how to check
- Visit the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
- Click on the 'Telangana Inter results 2023' link.
- Next, click on the 1st year or 2nd Year result link.
- Enter the credentials and submit.
- The TS Intermediate result 2023 will get displayed.
- Take a printout of the TS inter result 2023 pdf.
