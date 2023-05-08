Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SSC GD constable result 2023: Scorecards released; Here's a step-by-step guide to check your marks

    SSC GD constable result 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released General Duty (Constable) score card on Monday. Candidates can download SSC GD Constable score card 2023 with their registration number and password on the official portal at ssc.nic.in

    SSC GD constable result 2023 Scorecards released
    First Published May 8, 2023, 6:27 PM IST

    The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released General Duty (Constable) score card today, May 8, 2023.  The marks of the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022 have been issued as a login link on the official website- ssc.nic.in.

    The official website states, "Staff Selection Commission has declared the result of Computer Based Examination (CBE) of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022 on 08.04.2023."

    Also Read | Tamil Nadu Class 12 results 2023 OUT! 94.03% students pass exam, girls perform better

    The SSC GD scorecard 2023 is now available for all students who took the test, both qualified and unqualified. The access to the SSC GD marks 2023 will be available till May 23, 2023. Candidates can download the scorecards from the official website at ssc.nic.in by using their Registration No. and Registered Password.

    Here's a step-by-step procedure to check your marks: 

    • Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in.
    • Click the SSC GD Marks 2023 link on the homepage.
    • Enter your login information.
    • Select the Result/Marks tab.
    • The SSC GD Marks/Scorecard will be shown on the screen.
    • Download and print the document for future reference.

    Also Read | Karnataka SSLC results 2023: Class 10 results declared; Know how to check your marks, toppers list & more

     The selection of candidates will be based on the written exam and PST/PET followed by medical examination. The SSC GD results were supposed to be revealed on April 27, 2023. However, the Commission delayed the announcement of the results due to other test activities that were taking place.

    The SSC GD 2022 exam was held from January 10 to February 14, 2023. The SSC GD results were released on April 8, 2023. Along with the results, the SSC GD cut-off 2023 was also published. On April 17, 2023, the final SSC GD answer key 2023 was revealed.

    Also Read | Over 400 UAE candidates to appear for KEAM test in Dubai on May 17

    Last Updated May 8, 2023, 6:27 PM IST
