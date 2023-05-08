Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tamil Nadu Class 12 results 2023 OUT! 94.03% students pass exam, girls perform better

    The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu on Monday announced TN Class 12th results 2023. About 94.03 per cent of the over 8 lakh students who appeared for the class 12 exams in Tamil Nadu have passed, the DGE said. Here's how you can check your results, pass percentage and other details.

    First Published May 8, 2023, 11:47 AM IST

    The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Education, or TNDGE, released the results of the class 12th board examinations today, May 8. The results are now available at tnresults.nic.in, the official website. The results can also be accessed by SMS and DigiLocker.

    Students must submit their roll number and an extra credential on the platform to get the TN HSC result. Students should have their admission cards handy so they may cross-check their credentials and submit them into the portal.

    TN 12th Result 2023 Out: Here's how you can check your results

    Step 1: Go to tnresults.nic.in, the official website.   

    Step 2: From the homepage, click on the 'Class 12th SSLC result 2023' link.

    Step 3: On the login screen, enter the exam roll number, date of birth (DOB), and captcha.

    Step 4: Review the information and click the submit button. 

    Step 5: Download and print the document for future reference.

    Also Read | Karnataka SSLC results 2023: Class 10 results declared; Know how to check your marks, toppers list & more

    TN 12th Result 2023 Out: How to check your results via SMS

    Step 1: Open your cell phone's inbox.
    Step 2: Send the text TN12 Result to 09282232585.

    The TN Board 12th Result will show on your phone in a matter of seconds.

    Students must not just download the mark sheet; they must get it fixed if there is an issue. The class 12 marksheet also serves as confirmation of birth and future academic advancement. As a result, it is vital to guarantee that the information on it is correct. 

    Also Read | Over 400 UAE candidates to appear for KEAM test in Dubai on May 17

    • Name
    • Personal Details
    • Exam dates, school name
    • Percentage and Grade Calculation
    • Pass/ Fail status

    Students must not just download the mark sheet; they must get it fixed if there is an issue. The class 12 diploma also serves as confirmation of birth and future academic advancement. In the event of a result mistake, students can contact their school officials or TNDGE.

    While 96.32% of students cleared science stream exam, 91.63% cleared commerce stream exam and 81.89% passed arts stream exam. This year, 3,82,371 boys cleared the exam, and 4,21,013 girls cleared the exam.

    The results were released on Monday and according to the details made available by the DGE, the pass percentage of girls was 96.38 while 91.45 per cent of the boys cleared the exams.  A total of 8,03,385 students appeared for the exams, held in March-April, with 7,55,451 of them passing. 

    Also Read | Kerala becomes first state to introduce its own grading system, 'Kerala Institutional Ranking Framework'

    Last Updated May 8, 2023, 12:53 PM IST
