Online undergraduate programs are available for class 12 graduates to enhance professional competency in technology and data science fields.

To enhance professional competency in the technology and data science fields, several reputed institutions have introduced fully online undergraduate programs for class 12 graduates. Work Linked Learning Program (WLP) and Degree Apprenticeship (DA) courses combine academic knowledge with practical work training, making students job-ready from the start.

These programs are specifically designed for young professionals, freshers, and those aspiring for early employment, structured to fit work schedules through evening or weekend classes. Fees range from Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 2,73,600 per year, offering substantial value through stipends, internships, and industry-relevant curriculum.

Top 5 Trending Technology-Based Programs:

BSc in Data Science - IIIT Vadodara

This program provides training in machine learning, statistical modeling, and data analysis. With real-world projects, it prepares for careers in data analytics and artificial intelligence.

Fee: Rs. 2,73,600/year + GST

BCA - Jain University

This program focuses on programming, software development, and database management. With practical coding projects, it equips students for careers in IT and software services.

Fee: Rs. 22,500/year + GST

BSc in AI and Machine Learning, IIIT Vadodara

A specialized program focusing on deep learning, neural networks, and predictive modeling. Workplace-integrated training ensures students gain real-world AI experience.

Fee: Rs. 2,49,700/year + GST

BSc in Physics, Mathematics, and Computer Science at Jain University.

This interdisciplinary program provides a strong foundation in science and computing, ideal for careers in analytics or higher studies.

Fee: Rs. 15,000 per year

BSc in Computer Science - IIIT Vadodara

A great choice for software engineering aspirants, this course dives deep into system design, algorithms, and programming.

Fee: Rs. 2,49,700/year + GST

These technology-focused programs not only open doors to careers in the digital age but also offer flexibility, affordability, and industry experience. They offer a smart and future-ready path to launch a career in the world of technology and innovation after class 12.

For Information: Visit the respective institution websites, iiitvadodara.ac.in and jainuniversity.ac.in, to learn more about these programs.