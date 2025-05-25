Image Credit : Getty

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has confirmed that international universities from countries including the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, and Italy have been given LoIs to open their campuses in India.

The following five institutions have been approved to set up campuses in India:

1. Victoria University (Australia)

2. Western Sydney University (Australia)

3. University of Liverpool (UK)

4. Illinois Institute of Technology (USA)

5. Istituto Europeo di Design (Italy)