Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From upcoming session, seats at St Stephen's College to be filled through CUET: DU VC Yogesh Singh

    Last year, a row between St Stephen's College and the DU administration made headlines when the college refused to accept the varsity's admission criteria, claiming it was a minority institution.

    From upcoming session, seats at St Stephen's College to be filled through CUET: DU VC Yogesh Singh - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 22, 2023, 6:08 PM IST

    Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh said that, like last year, the university would conduct admissions through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) this year; however, the process will be much smoother as the university is well prepared. He also said that the CUET Exam be held twice a year.

    While talking to PTI, Singh said, "The last time was the first, and we faced some problems. The ideal scenario would be to hold CUET twice a year. The best performance should be considered, and I am hopeful that the UGC will do so," Singh said. 

    The VC said that despite several initiatives to fill all 70,000 university seats, approximately 5,000 seats remained vacant last year. "It wasn't due to the CUET, but because a few courses aren't very popular, and they end up with few takers," he explained.

    "Previously, some seats were also vacant. Seats in certain categories remained vacant in some colleges. Seats in minority institutions are also vacant," he highlighted. 

    Last year, a row between St Stephen's College and the DU administration made headlines when the college refused to accept the varsity's admission criteria, claiming it was a minority institution.

    The varsity then granted permission for the prestigious college to interview minority undergraduate students for admission. The admission process at the college began only after the Supreme Court's order when it conducted interviews for seats reserved for Christian candidates.

    Singh said that the issue had been resolved and that the college would only accept applications through the CUET beginning this year. Singh announced that admissions to all DU colleges would be handled solely through the CUET, with no interviews. After St Stephen's College refused to accept the varsity's admission criteria,

    Singh also listed the university's priorities for the coming years: "We need to improve the university's infrastructure and launch new projects, such as buildings and courses. We wish to raise our international standing. Several projects are in the pipeline. Two academic buildings and few hostels." The university is counting on a Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA) loan that should be approved this year.

    In response to the expansion outside of Delhi or abroad, the vice chancellor said that the administration still needs to consider' establishing campuses in other parts of the country. "And we welcome collaboration outside of India. There are currently no plans to expand DU outside of India," he said. 

    Despite the UGC guidelines, Singh said that the DU would continue to give honours degrees to students who chose a three-year course.

    In draft norms released in December, the University Grants Commission (UGC) said that students would only receive an undergraduate honours degree after completing a four-year course. However, DU refused to accept the standards, saying that students pursuing a three-year programme would continue to receive honours degrees.

    (With inputs from PTI) 

    Also read: Shah Rukh Khan posted video of DU Professors dancing to Jhoome Jo, fans hail, 'Pathaan craze taking over'

    Also read: 'Remove all misleading material about eligibility criteria from website': Delhi HC directs DU

    Also read: BBC documentary row: Over 20 students detained at Delhi University ahead of planned screening

    Last Updated Feb 22, 2023, 6:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CBSE Board warns students against fake websites circulating for sample papers; check details - adt

    CBSE Board warns students against fake websites circulating for sample papers; check details

    UP Budget 2023: State govt allocates Rs 1 lakh to each madrassa to set up computer labs - adt

    UP Budget 2023: State govt allocates Rs 1 lakh to each madrassa to set up computer labs

    UP Budget 2023: Yogi Adityanath govt allocates Rs 3,600 crores to provide free tables, smartphones for students - adt

    UP Budget 2023: Yogi Adityanath govt allocates Rs 3,600 crores to provide free tables, smartphones for student

    NEET MDS 2023: NBEMS to release admit card today February 22; know steps to download, other details - adt

    NEET MDS 2023: NBEMS to release admit card today; know steps to download, other details

    TANCET 2023: Registration deadline ends on February 22; know fees, education requirement - adt

    TANCET 2023: Registration deadline ends on February 22; know fees, education requirement

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023: Ben Stokes to leave early to prepare for Ireland Test and Ashes-ayh

    IPL 2023: Ben Stokes to leave early to prepare for Ireland Test and Ashes

    TMC contesting Meghalaya election 2023 is to help 'class-bully' BJP win: Rahul Gandhi AJR

    TMC contesting Meghalaya election 2023 is to help 'class-bully' BJP win: Rahul Gandhi

    Delhi MCD election AAP Aaley Mohammad Iqbal becomes new deputy mayor gcw

    Delhi MCD election: AAP's Aaley Mohammad Iqbal becomes new deputy mayor

    RRR fame pan-Indian star Ram Charan to appear in Good Morning America 3; read details vma

    RRR fame pan-Indian star Ram Charan to appear in Good Morning America 3; read details

    football UEL, UEFa Europa League 2022-23: Fear of what? Xavi relishing Barcelona opportunity to emerge victorious vs Manchester United at Old Trafford-ayh

    UEL: 'Fear of what?' Xavi relishing Barcelona's opportunity to emerge victorious vs Man United at Old Trafford

    Recent Videos

    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon