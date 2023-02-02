'Remove all misleading material about eligibility criteria from website': Delhi HC directs DU

The Delhi high court said that such contradictory and misleading criteria on the website create confusion in candidates' minds and lead to unnecessary litigation.

The Delhi High Court has directed Delhi University to take immediate corrective action by removing all material from its website that mentions admission eligibility criteria contrary to those specified in the varsity's information bulletin or statutory rules.

The high court said that such contradictory and misleading criteria create confusion in candidates' minds and lead to unnecessary litigation.

"...this court would like to observe that the University of Delhi needs to take immediate corrective measures in identifying and removing all such material from its website that mentions the eligibility criteria for admission to any course, contrary to the one stipulated in the bulletin of information or the statutory rules, regulations, and ordinances of the university, for such contradictory and misleading criteria not only creates confusion in the minds of the candidates but also creates confusion in the minds of the university's officials, said Justice Vikas Mahajan in his order on January 24.

The high court dismissed a petition in which a woman who graduated from Delhi University with a BSc (H) in Biological Science said that she applied for admission to MSc Botany under the merit category as an OBC (non-creamy layer) candidate for the 2022-2023 academic year, but her candidature was rejected.

According to the petition, despite having scored 88.96 per cent in BSc (H) Biological Science, the petitioner was not selected for admission, while the candidates chosen had much lower percentages ranging from 88.71 per cent to 86.40 per cent.

When the candidate enquired with the admissions branch, she found that she was not eligible for merit or entrance-based admission to the MSc Botany course as the prospectus required a BSc (H) Botany qualification, which she needed to possess.

The candidate claimed she was misled by the online application form for admission to MSc Botany, which said that the eligibility criteria for the merit-based category included BSc (H) Biological Science.

The high court dismissed the petition, saying that given the legal and factual situation, it is beyond argument that the eligibility criteria outlined in the information bulletin 2022 will govern admission to the MSc Botany course under the merit category.

It read, "The petitioner cannot benefit from or seek refuge from the inadvertent error that has crept into the admission form available on the website. Such an error on the part of the respondent university would not confer any legal rights on the petitioner."

It further read that the petitioner should have sought clarification from the university as to which eligibility criteria, those listed in the information bulletin or on the PG admission form, would apply.

After being unsuccessful in the selection process, the petitioner cannot challenge the admission criteria outlined in the information bulletin, according to the court.

The high court said, "The game rules were not changed midway in this case. The same criterion was announced in the 2022 information bulletin as in the previous three years. As a result, the decision does not advance the petitioner's case. Given the above, the writ petition lacks merit and is therefore dismissed."

(With inputs from PTI)

