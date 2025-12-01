TCS is hiring Java developers with 4-6 years experience in Chennai. Attend the walk-in interview on December 5th and grab this IT job opportunity at India’s leading tech company.

India’s leading IT company, TCS (Tata Consultancy Services), has announced an exciting new job opportunity for professionals with experience in Java and Spring Boot. A walk-in interview has been scheduled to take place on 5th December in Chennai.

As the largest IT arm of the Tata Group, TCS is widely recognised for offering excellent career prospects and competitive salaries. With many individuals increasingly transitioning to the IT sector in search of growth and stability, this new recruitment drive comes at an opportune time, providing skilled developers with a chance to advance their careers with one of India’s most prestigious technology organisations.

Job Department

Java Spring Boot Developer

Required Qualifications

Must have 4 to 6 years of work experience in a related field.

Proficiency in creating Java-based applications using Spring Boot is essential.

Experience in creating REST APIs and integrating with external systems is required.

Expertise in Java (Version 8 or above), Spring MVC, and Spring Security is needed.

Salary

Salary details are not specified in this announcement. Information suggests that salary details will be provided during the final interview stage.

Interview Date and Address

Date: December 5 (Saturday)

Location: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd,

Magnum Office, 200 Feet Radial Road, MCN Nagar Extension,

Thoraipakkam, Chennai – 600097

Candidates selected through the interview will be directly appointed to the Chennai branch. It is no exaggeration to say that this is an excellent opportunity for those with experience in IT companies. Individuals with interest, experience, and skills in Java and Spring Boot can participate in this interview and benefit.