Tamil Nadu’s Ariyalur District Women Empowerment Center has announced 2 vacancies for IT Assistant and Accounts Assistant posts. Apply from September 19 to October 5, 2025. No exam required, selection via interview.

An announcement has been released to fill vacant positions at the District Women's Empowerment Center, operating under the Department of Social Welfare and Women's Empowerment of the Government of Tamil Nadu in Ariyalur district. This is a golden opportunity for those searching for employment. A total of 02 vacancies have been announced. Applications are welcome from September 19, 2025. Eligible and interested individuals can apply by October 05, 2025, and secure a government job without an exam.

Vacancy and Salary Details

Two types of positions are to be filled in this recruitment. A monthly salary of ₹20,000 is set for both.

Position Vacancies Salary

Accounts Assistant 01 ₹20,000/-

IT Assistant 01 ₹20,000/-

Applicants must not be over 35 years of age.

Educational Qualification: Opportunity for Graduates

The required educational qualifications vary for each post:

• Accounts Assistant: Must have a Graduate degree or Diploma with Accounts as a subject.

• IT Assistant: Must have a Graduation degree with knowledge of working in computers or information technology.

Selection Process: Only Interview!

There is no written test for applicants for this job. Eligible candidates will be selected only through an interview. Furthermore, there is no application fee for this job, which is an added advantage. Remember that the last date to submit applications is October 05, 2025.

How to Apply

1. First, visit the official website of Ariyalur district: https://ariyalur.nic.in/

2. In the recruitment section, download the application form for this post.

3. Print the downloaded form and clearly fill in all the required details.

4. Attach copies of necessary documents, including educational certificates and age proof, with the completed application.

5. The completed application must be sent in person or by post to the address given below before the last date.

Address to send the application:

District Social Welfare Officer,

District Social Welfare Office,

Ground Floor, Room No: 20,

District Collector's Office,

Ariyalur District.

Before applying, read the official notification thoroughly and confirm all eligibility criteria.