RBSE 10th Result 2025 Date and Time: The Rajasthan Board 10th result will be released today at 4 PM. Students can check their results on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Information like the toppers list and pass percentage will also be announced.

RBSE Result 2025 Date and Time: Thousands of students who appeared for the Class 10 board exams 2025 conducted by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) have an important day today. The RBSE 10th Result 2025 will be released today, i.e., May 28, 2025 (Wednesday). Students and parents have been waiting for this day for a long time. Now, RBSE has finally clarified that the Rajasthan Board 10th result will be officially announced at 4 PM.

Rajasthan Board 10th Result Announcement via Press Conference

A press conference will be held in Jaipur by the board, where the Education Minister and board officials will jointly announce the results. This press conference will not only release the results but also share important information like the pass percentage, toppers list, performance of boys and girls, district-wise data, and the merit list.

RBSE 10th Result 2025 Date and Time: When and what time will it be released?

Result Date: May 28, 2025 (Wednesday)

Time: 4 PM

Medium: Press Conference and Official Website

RBSE Official website link: Where to check Rajasthan 10th Result?

Students of Rajasthan Board's 10th class can check their results through the official website given below.

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

How to Check RBSE Class 10 Result 2025

Students can check their Rajasthan Board 10th result online by following the easy steps given below. To check the result, first-

Visit the official website of Rajasthan Board, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the "RBSE 10th Result 2025" link displayed on the homepage.

Now enter the required details like your roll number and date of birth.

Press the submit button.

The result will appear on your screen; download it and take a printout for future reference.

When was the RBSE 10th Exam 2025 held?

The Class 10th examination was conducted by the Rajasthan Board between March 6 and April 4, 2025. Students have been eagerly waiting for the results since the completion of the exam.

This information will be included in the RBSE 10th Result 2025

Student's Name

Roll Number

Subject-wise Marks

Total Marks Obtained

Grade and Division

Pass/Fail Status

What to do after the release of RBSE 10th Result 2025?

After viewing the Rajasthan 10th Result 2025, students should download the digital marksheet. If a student is not satisfied with the marks, they can apply for re-checking or revaluation. Students are advised to keep their roll number and registration details ready before the result is declared so that there is no problem in viewing the results.