DGCA's new proposal allows Arts and Commerce students to pursue pilot training. The removal of the Physics and Maths requirement opens new avenues in aviation. Learn about the latest updates and new pilot training rules.

Pilot Career: A historic change is on the horizon for aviation careers in India. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has put forward a significant proposal to change the eligibility criteria for pilot training. Until now, only students with Physics and Maths in their 12th grade were eligible for a Commercial Pilot License (CPL). The DGCA's new proposal could open doors for Arts and Commerce students to pursue careers in this field.

History of Changes in Pilot Training

This reform is being considered after nearly three decades. In the early 1990s, India revised its aviation regulations, making Physics and Maths compulsory for pilot training. Since then, Arts and Commerce students had to take additional exams in these subjects or resort to open schooling to become pilots.

DGCA Takes a Big Step Towards Changing Rules (Pilot Training Eligibility Changes)

Now, a step is being taken to change this rule. The DGCA has sent this proposal to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, and if approved, all 12th-grade students, regardless of their stream, can enroll in pilot training.

What's Changing in Pilot Training Rules?

Following the DGCA's proposal, Arts and Commerce students will have the opportunity to become pilots, provided they meet the medical fitness and other necessary requirements. This step will be a historic change for the Indian aviation industry, providing new direction to thousands of students.

Changes in Flying Schools (New Rules for Flying Schools in India)

With this change, the number of students in India's flying schools is expected to increase. Keeping this in mind, the DGCA has instructed flying training institutes to improve their facilities. These institutes must update the following information on their websites:

Number of available aircraft

Number of trainers and their qualifications

Simulator availability

Duration and schedule of training programs

These steps will ensure that students receive accurate information and high-quality training.

DGCA new rules for CPL: Increased Talent Pool in Aviation

This proposal is seen as a positive step, as it will make the airline industry more inclusive. This change will not only increase the talent pool of students but also provide opportunities for women and students from rural areas to enter this field.

DGCA Pilot Training Policy 2025: What Does it Mean for You?

If you are from an Arts or Commerce stream and dream of becoming a pilot, this could be your chance. Keep an eye on DGCA updates and ensure you meet the medical fitness and age-related requirements. Although Physics and Maths will no longer be required, pilot training will remain a technical and challenging journey, demanding dedication, discipline, and responsibility.