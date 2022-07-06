Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Apply for positions as CA Specialist Officers before July 19

    Bank will request verification of documents uploaded within the application form. Eligible candidates can apply for the positions on the official site, bankofbaroda.in 

    Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Apply for positions as Chartered Accountant Specialist Officers before July 19 - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 6, 2022, 11:41 AM IST

    Bank of Baroda has invited online applications from qualified candidates for regular Chartered Accountant Specialist Officers positions. Eligible candidates can apply for the positions on the official site, bankofbaroda.in, until July 19, 2022.

    The recruitment drive seeks to fill 15 positions, including four for Senior Manager Business Finance, four for Chief Manager Business Finance, two for Senior Manager Internal Controls, three for Chief Manager Internal Controls, one for Senior Manager Financial Accounting, and one for Chief Manager Financial Accounting.

    It should be noted that the bank will request verification of documents uploaded within the application form. The official Bank of Baroda notification reads: "All educational qualifications must be from a recognised University/Institute/Board recognised by the Government of India/approved by Government Regulatory Bodies. A proper document from the Board/University/Regulatory Body must be submitted at the time of application/interview/as and when the bank requests it."

    About the eligibility criteria:
    1) Educational Qualification: Qualifications include graduation (in any discipline) and Chartered Accountant. Visit the official website for more information.

    2) Age Limit: The minimum age is 28 years old. Senior Manager Business Finance, Senior Manager Internal Controls, and Senior Manager Financial Accounting have an upper age limit of 38 years, whereas Chief Manager Business Finance, Chief Manager Internal Controls, and Chief Manager Financial Accounting have an upper age limit of 40 years as of June 1, 2022.

    About the application fee:
    The application fee for GEN/OBC/EWS candidates is Rs 600, while candidates from SC and ST categories, Persons with Disability (PWD), and women candidates pay Rs 100.

    Know how to apply for the vacancies:
    1) Go to the official website, bankofbaroda.in
    2) Click on 'Current Opportunities' on the homepage
    3) Click on 'Apply' under Regular Recruitment of Chartered Accountant Specialist Officers
    4) Key in the required details, make the payment and submit
    5) Take a printout for future need

