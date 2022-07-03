Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NVS Recruitment 2022: Online hiring for 1616 posts; know details here

    The recruitment drive will fill as many as 1616 vacancies. Interested and qualified candidates should apply online at navodaya.gov.in.
     

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 3, 2022, 11:45 AM IST

    The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) is looking for Principals, Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), Post Graduate Teachers (PGT), and miscellaneous teachers such as art, music, librarians, PET, male and female. The recruitment drive will fill as many as 1616 vacancies. Interested and qualified candidates should apply online at navodaya.gov.in. The online application process will be available until July 22nd.

    NVS will conduct a computer-based test (CBT) across the country to select candidates. The CBT for principal positions will be held only in Delhi NCR. Those who pass the exam will be required to attend an interview, followed by document verification. Those applying for the position of teacher, on the other hand, must have passed CTET.

    Know about the vacancy details of NVS Recruitment 2022:
    Of the 1616 vacancies, 683 are for Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), 397 are for Post Graduate Teachers (PGT), 181 are for miscellaneous teachers, and 12 are for principal positions.

    Know about the eligibility criteria for NVS Recruitment 2022:
    1) Principal: Candidates must have a master's degree from a recognised university with a minimum of 50 per cent in aggregate and a BEd. Candidates for the position of principal must have relevant work experience.

    2) Teacher: Candidates must have a bachelor's degree and have passed the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). They must also have a BEd degree and be fluent in English and Hindi.

    Know how to apply for NVS Recruitment 2022:
    1) Visit the official website of NVS
    2) Go to the recruitment link
    3) Fill in the required details
    4) Make the payment
    5) Save teh page and download the form

    Know about the application fee for NVS Recruitment 2022:
    Those applying for the principal position must pay an application fee of Rs 2000, while those applying for PGT positions must pay Rs 1800. Candidates applying for TGT and other teaching positions must pay Rs 1500.

    Know about the salary of NVS Recruitment 2022:
    Candidates chosen for the principal position will be paid between Rs 78,800 and Rs 2,09,200. TGT salaries range between Rs 44,900 and Rs 1,42,400, while PGT salaries range between Rs 47,600 and Rs 1,51,100. The selected candidates for the position of miscellaneous teacher will be paid between Rs. 44,900 and Rs. 1,42,400.

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2022, 11:45 AM IST
