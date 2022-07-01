Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IBPS Clerk 2022: Notification released; know vacancies, important dates, eligibility criteria

    On October 8, 2022, the IBPS clerk mains exam will be held for qualified candidates in the prelims exam.
     

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 1, 2022, 12:05 PM IST

    The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has begun the application process to recruit clerks in various Indian banks.

    Candidates can access the IBPS clerk application link in this article and apply immediately through the "Common Recruitment Process" (CRP Clerk XII) on the Bank's website, ibps.in.

    Bank of India, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Indian Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, and Bank of Maharashtra have 6035 vacancies for the post of clerk.

    Applicants who apply for IBPS clerk recruitment 2022 will be invited to take the IBPS clerk prelims exam 2022. According to the IBPS Calendar 2022, the prelims exam will be held on August 28, September 3, and September 4, 2022.

    On October 8, 2022, the IBPS Clerk Mains Exam will be held for qualified candidates in the prelims exam.

    Know vacancy details for IBPS clerk 2022:
    1) Andaman & Nicobar, Andhra Pradesh - 04
    2) Arunachal Pradesh, Assam - 14
    3) Bihar, Chandigarh - 281
    4) Chhattisgarh, Dadar Nagar / Daman Diu - 104
    5) Delhi NCT,     Goa - 295
    6) Gujarat, Haryana - 304
    7) Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir - 91
    8) Jharkhand, Karnataka - 69
    9) Kerala, Lakshadeep - 70
    10) Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra - 309
    11) Manipur, Meghalaya - 04
    12) Mizoram, Nagaland - 04
    13) Odisha, Puducherry - 126
    14) Punjab, Rajasthan - 407
    15) Sikkim, Tamil Naidu - 11
    16) Telangana, Tripura - 99
    17) Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand - 1089
    18) West Bengal - 528
         
    Know important dates for IBPS clerk 2022:
    1) June 30, 2022 - IBPS Clerk 2022 Notification
    2) July 1,  2022 - IBPS Clerk 2022 Online Application Starting
    3) July 21, 2022 - IBPS Clerk 2022 Online Application Last    
    4) August 28,  September 03 and September 04, 2022 - IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam
    5) August 2022 - Conduct of Pre-Exam Training    
    6) September 2022 - IBPS Clerk Prelims Result
    7) October 08, 2022 - IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 
    8) September 2022 - IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 
    9) April 2023 - IBPS Clerk 2022 Provisional Allotment    

    Know eligibility criteria for IBPS clerk 2022:
    Educational Qualification:
    The candidate must have a graduation degree in any discipline from a university recognised by the Government of India or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government.

    They must have a valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate proving that they are a graduate on the registration day and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation when registering online.

    One must be able to operate and work on computer systems, which requires a Certificate/Diploma/Degree in computer operations/Language/studying Computer / Information Technology as one of the subjects in high school/college/institute.

    Know age limit for IBPS clerk 2022:
    Age between 20 to 28 years

    Know how to apply for IBPS clerk recruitment 2022:
    1) Visit the official website of IBPS, ibps.in
    2) Click on the CRP Clerk-XII link 
    3) On the new page, click to apply online for recruitment of clerk, under CRP RRBs-XI 
    4)  Click on the 'NEW REGISTRATION' key in the required information in the application form
    5) Upload documents such as photographs, signature, and left thumb impression
    6) Make the application payment
    7) Check the details
    8) Submit the application

    Also Read: 94,281 applications received so far for IAF Agniveers

    Also Read: UGC NET 2022: National Testing Agency announces dates, exam scheduled for July, August
     

    Also Read: Nitin Gadkari announces Bharat NCAP crash test for vehicles in a boost towards road safety
     

