RRB JE Recruitment 2025 is out with 2,569 vacancies for Junior Engineer, DMS, and CMA posts. Applications start on 31 October 2025. Check eligibility, salary, fees, and how to apply on the official RRB website.

RRB JE Recruitment 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the recruitment notification for several technical posts, including Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA). A total of 2569 posts will be filled in the Railways through this recruitment. Eligible candidates interested in getting a government job in the Railways can apply online from October 31, 2025. The application process will be through the official website of the regional RRBs. Read on for important information related to this recruitment.

RRB JE Recruitment Important Dates

Start of online application: October 31, 2025

Last date to apply: November 30, 2025 (until 11:59 PM)

Last date for fee payment: December 2, 2025

Application correction window: December 3 to December 12, 2025

Window to submit scribe details: December 13 to December 17, 2025

How many vacancies are there in total under RRB JE recruitment?

A total of 2569 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. These include-

Junior Engineer (JE)

Depot Material Superintendent (DMS)

Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant

RRB Engineer Recruitment 2025: Age Limit to Apply

The age of the applying candidate should be between 18 to 33 years as of January 1, 2026. Candidates from reserved categories i.e., SC, ST, OBC, etc., will be given age relaxation as per the rules.

RRB Recruitment 2025: What will be the salary?

Selected candidates under this recruitment will be given an initial salary of ₹35,400, at Level 6 pay scale.

RRB JE Exam 2025 Selection Process

Candidates will be selected in 4 stages. Which include-

First stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1)

Second stage Computer Based Test (CBT-2)

Third stage Document Verification

Fourth stage Medical Exam.

Railway JE Vacancy 2025: What is the application fee?

For General and other candidates, the application fee is ₹500 (₹400 will be refunded upon appearing in CBT-1). For SC, ST, PwBD, women, transgender, EWS, OBC, minority, and economically weaker sections, the application fee is ₹250 (the full amount will be refunded upon appearing in CBT-1). The fee payment will be made only through online mode, i.e., UPI, debit, credit card, or net banking.

RRB JE Apply Online 2025: How to apply?