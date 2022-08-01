Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NITTT 2022: National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training result declared; know how to check

    Candidates can download and print their respective score cards by logging into the official website, nittt.ac.in. 
     

    NITTT 2022: National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training result declared; know how to check - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 1, 2022, 12:49 PM IST

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the 2022 National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training (NITTT) exam. NITTT 2022 exam candidates can view their results at nittt.ac.in. Candidates can access their results by entering their application number and birth date.

    NITTT 2022 was held in remote proctored online mode on July 2, 3, 9, and 10. Candidates can download and print their respective score cards by logging into the website mentioned above.

    This year, 13,459 candidates registered for the NITTT 2022 exam, with 12,663 sitting for it.

    Know how to check NITTT result 2022: 

    1) Go to the official website, nittt.ac.in

    2) Click on the scorecard link on the homepage

    3) Fill in your application number and DOB and submit

    4) The NIIT result 2022 will be on screen

    5) Check the details and take a printout

    Also Read: KCET 2022: Karnataka Common Entrance Test results announced; know websites, toppers here

    Also Read: ATMA Result 2022 for July session released; know how to check, top colleges here

    Also Read: Kerala HSCAP Trial Allotment 2022 result released; know how to download it here

    Last Updated Aug 1, 2022, 12:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CUET UG 2022 admit card Phase 2 expected today here s how to download it gcw

    CUET UG 2022 admit card Phase 2 expected today; here's how to download it

    KCET 2022: Girls outperform boys in the Karnataka Common Entrance Test - adt

    KCET 2022: Girls outperform boys in the Karnataka Common Entrance Test

    KCET 2022: Karnataka Common Entrance Test results announced; know websites, toppers here - adt

    KCET 2022: Karnataka Common Entrance Test results announced; know websites, toppers here

    KCET 2022: KEA to announce result today; know cut-off marks, other details here - adt

    KCET 2022: KEA to announce result today; know cut-off marks, other details here

    ATMA Result 2022 for July session released; know how to check, top colleges here adt

    ATMA Result 2022 for July session released; know how to check, top colleges here

    Recent Stories

    HOT & SEXY pictures, video: Kylie Jenner's bedroom photos go viral; don't miss them RBA

    HOT & SEXY pictures, video: Kylie Jenner's bedroom photos go viral; don't miss them

    Has WWE World Wrestling Entertainment removed former Chairman Vince McMahon name from backstage?-ayh

    Has WWE removed former Chairman Vince McMahon's name from backstage?

    Crocodile attacks baby elephant in a swamp; find out how mother jumbo rescued her calf - gps

    Crocodile attacks baby elephant in a swamp; find out how mother jumbo rescued her calf

    WhatsApp to allow group admins to delete message in a group here s how to use this feature gcw

    WhatsApp to allow group admins to delete message in a group; here's how to use this feature

    LPG rates to ITR filing: Important new rules from August 1; know details here - adt

    LPG rates to ITR filing: Important new rules from August 1; know details here

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt

    Video Icon
    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist' RBA

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British snt

    India@75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    India@75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    India@75: Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    Video Icon