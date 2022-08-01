NITTT 2022: National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training result declared; know how to check

Candidates can download and print their respective score cards by logging into the official website, nittt.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the 2022 National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training (NITTT) exam. NITTT 2022 exam candidates can view their results at nittt.ac.in. Candidates can access their results by entering their application number and birth date.

NITTT 2022 was held in remote proctored online mode on July 2, 3, 9, and 10. Candidates can download and print their respective score cards by logging into the website mentioned above.

This year, 13,459 candidates registered for the NITTT 2022 exam, with 12,663 sitting for it.

Know how to check NITTT result 2022:

1) Go to the official website, nittt.ac.in

2) Click on the scorecard link on the homepage

3) Fill in your application number and DOB and submit

4) The NIIT result 2022 will be on screen

5) Check the details and take a printout

