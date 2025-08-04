Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025, led by Prime Minister Modi, has won a Guinness World Record for the most people registered on a citizen platform in a month, with over 3.5 crore student registrations.

PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 has received over 3.53 crore registrations in a month, earning a Guinness World Record. The initiative fosters stress-free learning, uniting students, teachers, and parents through interactive, inspirational sessions. Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) is a yearly programme where Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks directly with students, teachers, and parents. He gives advice and encouragement to help them deal with exam stress. Since it began in 2018, it has become a big movement across India. The event turns the exam season into a time of learning, joy, and motivation instead of stress and pressure.

Guinness World Record for 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'

In 2025, the eighth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha made a new Guinness World Record. It was recognised for the “Most people registered on a Citizen Engagement Platform in one month.”

Over 3.53 crore valid registrations were received on the MyGov platform. This made PPC 2025 the biggest student engagement event of its kind in the world.

The official certificate was presented in New Delhi by Rishi Nath, a Guinness World Records official.

Many important people were present at the award ceremony, namely Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Electronics, IT, Railways, and I&B Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Jitin Prasada, along with senior officers from the Education and IT Ministries.

All of them praised the success of PPC and the teamwork that made it possible.

Ministers on the recognition

Dharmendra Pradhan said that Prime Minister Modi turned exam pressure into a learning celebration. He said that this year’s event was watched by more than 21 crore people across TV, radio, and online platforms.

Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the record shows how much people trust PM Modi’s message to students. He added that PPC is helping build a strong and confident young generation during Amrit Kaal — a term for India’s path to becoming a developed country.

Jitin Prasada praised MyGov for using technology to connect more people with the government and support education.

How Pariksha Pe Charcha helps students

PPC supports the ideas of NEP 2020 (New Education Policy), which aims for stress-free and joyful learning. The focus is on thinking, understanding, and solving real problems, not just memorising facts. During PPC, the Prime Minister talks about real problems students face, like: