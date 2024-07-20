Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    NEET-UG 2024: NTA declares centre-wise results for medical entrance exam; Check details

    NEET UG 2024 results have been released by NTA following a Supreme Court order. Over 23.33 lakh students had taken the exam on May 5, with 1,563 candidates appearing for a re-exam. Results are available on the official website, with student identities masked as per the court's directive.

    NEET-UG 2024: NTA declares centre-wise results for medical entrance exam anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 20, 2024, 2:03 PM IST

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the NEET UG 2024 results, meeting the Supreme Court's deadline of July 20, 2024. The court had directed the NTA to declare the results by 12 noon on Saturday. Students who appeared for the NEET UG exam can now access their results on the official NTA websites, (link unavailable) and neet.ntaonline.in. Following a Supreme Court order on July 18, the NTA has released the results, adhering to the specified deadline of July 20.

    While the results are publicly available, the court has instructed the NTA to maintain the anonymity of the students, only disclosing their scores without revealing their identities.

    A Supreme Court bench, comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, issued a directive ordering the National Testing Agency (NTA) to publish the NEET-UG examination results on its website, displaying the students' scores while maintaining their anonymity by masking their identities.

    Over 23.33 lakh students appeared for the exam on May 5, which was held across 4,750 centers in 571 cities, including 14 international locations. Additionally, approximately 1,563 candidates took the re-exam.

    How to download NEET UG 2024 results?

    1. Visit the official website of NEET - exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.

    2. Click on the notification link that reads, 'NTA NEET UG 2024 results'.

    3. It will redirect you to a new window where you need to enter your required credentials and click on 'submit'.

    4. NTA NEET UG 2024 results will appear on the screen.

    5. Download NEET UG 2024 results. 
     

    Last Updated Jul 20, 2024, 2:07 PM IST
