NEET UG 2024 exams can now be taken in these 14 cities abroad

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has expanded the list of exam cities for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2024 by adding 14 new locations. This decision allows candidates who have already submitted their NEET UG 2024 application forms to modify their exam centres during the application correction window. Initially, the NTA had decided against conducting the NEET UG 2024 exam in foreign cities this year, but it has now revised its stance. The newly included exam cities are as follows:

* Kuwait City, Kuwait

* Dubai, United Arab Emirates

* Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

* Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

* Manama, Bahrain

* Muscat, Oman

* Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

* Bangkok, Thailand

* Colombo, Sri Lanka

* Doha, Qatar

* Kathmandu, Nepal

* Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

* Lagos, Nigeria

* Singapore

NTA stated in an official notice that candidates who had initially chosen exam centres in India but now wish to opt for foreign centres will have the opportunity to correct their choices during the correction window. This facility will also be available to candidates residing in foreign countries, albeit with an additional fee for changing their centres. The registration process for NEET UG 2024 began on February 9, with the exam scheduled for May 5.