NEET UG 2022: Here's a step-by-step guide to calculate your scores

On July 17, 2022, the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 was held. Aspirants must have computed their projected results now that the unofficial NEET UG 2022 answer key is available. The NEET official answer key, on the other hand, will be available soon on the NTA's official website. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates who took the NEET test in 2022 are primarily concerned with the rank they would receive based on their results. To compute their NEET 2022 rank based on their results, aspirants must comprehend the marking methodology. Read the whole story for more details on marks vs rank based on prior year data, as well as how to compute scores using the NEET answer key.

Candidates can use the NEET answer key to determine their score based on their answers as follows:

When tallying, keep track of the question paper and answer key codes. The top of the answer key and OMR sheet includes information about the question paper set and the answer key language.

After multiplying your correct answers by four, write them down.

Then, for each wrong response, increase it by one and make a note of it.

The final NEET 2022 scores are determined as follows. The following formula will be used to compute NEET UG 2022 scores.

NEET 2022 scoring formula = [4*(Number of Correct Responses)] - [1*(Number of Incorrect Responses)]

If a candidate is unable to get his or her admit card from the JEE Main website, call the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000 between 10 a.m. and 5.00 p.m. If there is any mismatch in the candidate's particulars or his/her photograph and signature as stated on the e-admit card, the candidate should immediately contact the NTA helpdesk.

