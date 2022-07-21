Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NEET UG 2022: Here's a step-by-step guide to calculate your scores

    Candidates who took the NEET test in 2022 are primarily concerned with the rank they would receive based on their results. To compute their NEET 2022 rank based on their results, aspirants must comprehend the marking methodology.

    NEET UG 2022 Here s a step by step guide to calculate your scores gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 21, 2022, 2:40 PM IST

    On July 17, 2022, the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 was held. Aspirants must have computed their projected results now that the unofficial NEET UG 2022 answer key is available. The NEET official answer key, on the other hand, will be available soon on the NTA's official website. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

    Candidates who took the NEET test in 2022 are primarily concerned with the rank they would receive based on their results. To compute their NEET 2022 rank based on their results, aspirants must comprehend the marking methodology. Read the whole story for more details on marks vs rank based on prior year data, as well as how to compute scores using the NEET answer key.

    Also Read | NEET UG 2022: Answer key to be released soon; here's everything you need to know

    Candidates can use the NEET answer key to determine their score based on their answers as follows:

    • When tallying, keep track of the question paper and answer key codes. The top of the answer key and OMR sheet includes information about the question paper set and the answer key language.
    • After multiplying your correct answers by four, write them down.
    • Then, for each wrong response, increase it by one and make a note of it.
    • The final NEET 2022 scores are determined as follows. The following formula will be used to compute NEET UG 2022 scores.

    NEET 2022 scoring formula = [4*(Number of Correct Responses)] - [1*(Number of Incorrect Responses)]

    If a candidate is unable to get his or her admit card from the JEE Main website, call the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000 between 10 a.m. and 5.00 p.m. If there is any mismatch in the candidate's particulars or his/her photograph and signature as stated on the e-admit card, the candidate should immediately contact the NTA helpdesk.

    Also Read: NEET PG 2022: 'Why is government ignoring demands of young doctors?'

    Last Updated Jul 21, 2022, 2:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICAI CA Intermediate Results 2022 announced: Know how to check - adt

    ICAI CA Intermediate Results 2022 announced; know how to check

    NEET UG 2022: Answer key to be released soon; here's everything you need to know - adt

    NEET UG 2022: Answer key to be released soon; here's everything you need to know

    TNEA 2022: Application deadline extended; know latest update - adt

    TNEA 2022: Application deadline extended; know latest update

    ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2022 releasing today; know website, other details - adt

    ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2022 releasing today; know website, other details

    NEET exam innerwear row: Kerala Police arrests 2 more persons

    NEET exam innerwear row: Kerala Police arrests 2 more persons

    Recent Stories

    Mamata Banerjee targets BJP at mega Martyrs' Day rally in Kolkata

    Mamata breathes fire on BJP at mega Martyrs' Day rally in Kolkata

    All well between Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora? Actor sells 4BHK next to ladylove's home at a Rs 4 crore loss RBA

    All well between Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora? Actor sells 4BHK next to ladylove's home at a Rs 4 crore loss

    Shahid Kapoor impressed by construction worker dancing skills; watch video - gps

    Shahid Kapoor impressed by construction worker dancing skills; watch video

    Congress workers torch vehicle in Bengaluru BJP asks Is it Satyagraha or Duragrah gcw

    Congress workers torch vehicle in Bengaluru; BJP asks, 'Is it Satyagrah or Duragrah?'

    IND vs WI 2022: India sweats it out indoors as rain washes out first training day in Trinidad ahead of West Indies/Windies ODIs (WATCH)-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022: India sweats it out indoors as rain washes out 1st training day in Trinidad (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Backward castes who fought for Independence snt

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video Icon
    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon
    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Video Icon
    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    India@75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    Video Icon