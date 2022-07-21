Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NEET UG 2022: Answer key to be released soon; here's everything you need to know

    Candidates can download the NEET answer key and response sheet once available at neet.nta.nic.in. Initially, the NTA will release the provisional NEET answer key, candidates' response sheets, and question papers.

    NEET UG 2022: Answer key to be released soon; here's everything you need to know - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 21, 2022, 10:55 AM IST

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) held the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) on July 17, 2022. Over 17 lakh undergraduate medical aspirants took the medical entrance exam across the country and abroad. Now that the exam has concluded, NTA is expected to release candidates' NEET UG 2022 answer keys and response sheets.

    NTA has yet to announce a date to release the NEET UG 2022 answer key. Candidates can download the NEET answer key and response sheet once available at neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET UG Answer key for all NEET 2022 question papers sets.

    Initially, the NTA will release the provisional NEET answer key, candidates' response sheets, and question papers. The official website will have the NEET UG answer key and response sheet. These documents will not be made available to the public. Candidates can view these with their application number and birth date.

    Following that, they will be able to raise any objections, which experts will review. The final answer key will be released after reviewing student feedback. The final NEET UG answer key will be available in PDF format.

    NTA will release the NEET UG Result 2022 shortly after the final answer key is released. NTA will provide individual scorecards to candidates via login, including percentile marks and all India ranks (AIRs), among other things. The NEET UG result will be prepared following the marking scheme established by the authorities. According to the NEET marking scheme, four marks will be awarded for each correct answer. One mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer. There will be no negative evaluations.

    On the exam day for NEET UG 2022, 95 per cent of students were present. NEET UG was held for 18,72,341 candidates, with 8,07,541 boys, 10,64,791 girls, and 11 transgender candidates. The medical entrance exam was held in 3,570 locations across 497 cities, including 14 outside India.

    Also Read: NEET UG 2022: Exam today; know important guidelines, other details here

    Also Read: NEET 2022 update: Application edit window reopens again, check details here

    Also Read: NEET PG 2022: 'Why is government ignoring demands of young doctors?'

    Last Updated Jul 21, 2022, 10:55 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    TNEA 2022: Application deadline extended; know latest update - adt

    TNEA 2022: Application deadline extended; know latest update

    ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2022 releasing today; know website, other details - adt

    ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2022 releasing today; know website, other details

    NEET exam innerwear row: Kerala Police arrests 2 more persons

    NEET exam innerwear row: Kerala Police arrests 2 more persons

    JEE Main 2022: Session 2 admit card to be released today; know details to check - adt

    JEE Main 2022: Session 2 admit card to be released today; know details to check

    JEE Main second session postponed to begin from July 25 announces NTA gcw

    JEE Main second session postponed, to begin from July 25, announces NTA

    Recent Stories

    Twitter launches topics in Tamil for smartphones web users Details here gcw

    Twitter launches topics in Tamil for smartphones, web users; Details here

    Liger Trailer Vijay Deverakonda slays with Ramya Krishnan Ananya Panday Mike Tyson drb

    Liger Trailer: Vijay Deverakonda slays with Ramya Krishnan, Ananya Panday

    Anand Bakshi Birth Anniversary Legendary lyricist bagged 40 Filmfare nominations but won only 4

    Anand Bakshi Birth Anniversary: Legendary lyricist bagged 40 Filmfare nominations, but won only 4

    TNEA 2022: Application deadline extended; know latest update - adt

    TNEA 2022: Application deadline extended; know latest update

    US Open 2022: Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams in official entry list despite participation uncertainty-ayh

    US Open 2022: Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams in official entry list despite participation uncertainty

    Recent Videos

    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon
    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Video Icon
    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    India@75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The unknown story of women freedom fighters from Assam snt

    India@75: The unknown story of women freedom fighters from Assam

    Video Icon