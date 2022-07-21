NEET UG 2022: Answer key to be released soon; here's everything you need to know

Candidates can download the NEET answer key and response sheet once available at neet.nta.nic.in. Initially, the NTA will release the provisional NEET answer key, candidates' response sheets, and question papers.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) held the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) on July 17, 2022. Over 17 lakh undergraduate medical aspirants took the medical entrance exam across the country and abroad. Now that the exam has concluded, NTA is expected to release candidates' NEET UG 2022 answer keys and response sheets.

NTA has yet to announce a date to release the NEET UG 2022 answer key. Candidates can download the NEET answer key and response sheet once available at neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET UG Answer key for all NEET 2022 question papers sets.

Initially, the NTA will release the provisional NEET answer key, candidates' response sheets, and question papers. The official website will have the NEET UG answer key and response sheet. These documents will not be made available to the public. Candidates can view these with their application number and birth date.

Following that, they will be able to raise any objections, which experts will review. The final answer key will be released after reviewing student feedback. The final NEET UG answer key will be available in PDF format.

NTA will release the NEET UG Result 2022 shortly after the final answer key is released. NTA will provide individual scorecards to candidates via login, including percentile marks and all India ranks (AIRs), among other things. The NEET UG result will be prepared following the marking scheme established by the authorities. According to the NEET marking scheme, four marks will be awarded for each correct answer. One mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer. There will be no negative evaluations.

On the exam day for NEET UG 2022, 95 per cent of students were present. NEET UG was held for 18,72,341 candidates, with 8,07,541 boys, 10,64,791 girls, and 11 transgender candidates. The medical entrance exam was held in 3,570 locations across 497 cities, including 14 outside India.

