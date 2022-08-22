NEET 2022: Answer key to be released soon; Here's a step-by-step guide to raise objections

There have been multiple incidences in the past when the answer keys have had errors, that has lead to confusions among the students. In case students detect any errors in the answer keys, they can raise objections following these steps.

The NEET UG Answer Key 2022 will be made available soon by the National Testing Agency, NTA. Candidates may get the answer key on the NTA NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in. The test was administered on July 17, 2022. The answer keys have frequently contained mistakes in the past, which has caused confusion among the pupils. Students can file complaints by following these methods if they find any mistakes in the answer keys.

Here's how to raise objections

Visit the NTA NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click the login link or the link to the NEET answer key.

Enter your login information, then click "Submit."

Decide which question will be the subject of objection.

Click on submit after paying the objection fees.

After finishing, applicants can save the page and preserve a physical copy of it for future reference. Students should keep in mind that the cost of the NEET UG 2022 Answer Key challenge is Rs 200 per question. Additionally, candidates can anticipate the release of the NEET results after the objection window concludes.

Over 15 lakh applicants take the NEET UG 2022 test each year. Pen and paper testing for the NEET (UG) 2022 exam was done in 13 different languages. On July 17, test centres around the nation and abroad hosted NEET 2022, the undergraduate medical admission exam. More than 18 lakh students registered for the NEET test this year. As of right moment, both the solution key and the outcome are awaiting.

