Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NEET UG 2022: NTA to release answer key soon; know how to download, marking scheme, other details

    The NEET UG 2022 answer key will be available to download on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. The candidates can download the answer key using application number and password. Here's how to download and know other important details.

    NEET UG 2022 NTA to release answer key soon know how to download marking scheme other details gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 22, 2022, 10:01 AM IST

    The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) answer key will be released on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. The answer key for the NEET UG test 2022 is available for review and download on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

    The NEET UG 2022 answer key may be downloaded by applicants using their application number and password. The PDF file for the NEET UG 2022 answer key will show up on the screen; download it and print it off for future use. The cost for raising objections to the NEET 2022 answer key is Rs 200 per question.

    Here's how to download the answer key

    • neet.nta.nic.in is the official website to visit.
    • Select the link that says "View NEET UG 2022 answer key."
    • Type in your information
    • The screen will show the 2022 NEET answer key.
    • Take a printout of the solution key after downloading it for further use.

    Also Read | AP EAMCET 2022: Registration for counselling begins today; here's how to apply, eligibility & more

    Know the marking scheme

    • For each response that is accurate, four points (+4) will be given.
    • Each incorrect response will result in the loss of one mark (-1).
    • A question will not receive any points if it is not attempted.

    How to calculate percentile rank For NEET 2022
    The percentile score for the NEET UG 2022 is calculated by NTA using the formula below:

    NEET Percentile Rank = (100 x Number of Candidates Appeared With Raw Score Equal To Or Less Than The Candidate) / Total Number of Candidates Appeared

    Also Read | NEET 2022: Answer key likely to be out on August 21; Will passing marks increase?

    Candidates may object to the answer key after it has been made public, if they have any. The NTA will thereafter use a panel of topic experts to verify the issues raised by the candidates. If confirmed to be accurate, the answer key will be updated. Each question costs Rs 200 for candidates.

    Last Updated Aug 22, 2022, 10:01 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    AP EAMCET 2022 Registration for counselling begins today here s how to apply eligibility more gcw

    AP EAMCET 2022: Registration for counselling begins today; here's how to apply, eligibility & more

    Bihar Board BSEB Class 10th exam 2023 registration window to close today heres how to register gcw

    Bihar Board Class 10th exam 2023 registration window to close today; here's how to register

    JEE Advanced 2022 admit card to be released on August 23 step by step guide to download it gcw

    JEE Advanced 2022 admit card to be released on August 23; step-by-step guide to download it

    BPSSC SI Bihar police exam marksheet to be released today here s how to access it gcw

    BPSSC SI exam marksheet to be released today; here's how to access it

    ICAR AIEEA 2022: Entrance exam date released; application deadline extended until August 26 - adt

    ICAR AIEEA 2022: Entrance exam dates released; application deadline extended until August 26

    Recent Stories

    BOLD bikini picture Disha Patani flaunts her perfect body but looked sad netizens say Tiger ki Yaad me RBA

    BOLD bikini pictures: Disha Patani flaunts her perfect body but looks sad; netizens say, ‘Tiger ki Yaad me’

    Officials lift evacuation orders as Spain wildfire stabilised AJR

    Officials lift evacuation orders as Spain wildfire stabilised

    AP EAMCET 2022 Registration for counselling begins today here s how to apply eligibility more gcw

    AP EAMCET 2022: Registration for counselling begins today; here's how to apply, eligibility & more

    English Premier League, EPL 2022-23: Manchester City showed who we are - Pep Guardiola post thrilling draw to Newcastle United-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'Man City showed who we are' - Guardiola post thrilling draw to Newcastle United

    Bihar Board BSEB Class 10th exam 2023 registration window to close today heres how to register gcw

    Bihar Board Class 10th exam 2023 registration window to close today; here's how to register

    Recent Videos

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon
    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon
    india at 75 chunangat kunjikkavamma the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee snt

    India@75: Chunangat Kunjikkavamma, the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee

    Video Icon
    India at 75: How Srinivasa Ramanujan became world's greatest mathematician snt

    India@75: How Srinivasa Ramanujan became world's greatest mathematician

    Video Icon