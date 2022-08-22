NEET UG 2022: NTA to release answer key soon; know how to download, marking scheme, other details

The NEET UG 2022 answer key will be available to download on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. The candidates can download the answer key using application number and password. Here's how to download and know other important details.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) answer key will be released on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. The answer key for the NEET UG test 2022 is available for review and download on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET UG 2022 answer key may be downloaded by applicants using their application number and password. The PDF file for the NEET UG 2022 answer key will show up on the screen; download it and print it off for future use. The cost for raising objections to the NEET 2022 answer key is Rs 200 per question.

Here's how to download the answer key

neet.nta.nic.in is the official website to visit.

Select the link that says "View NEET UG 2022 answer key."

Type in your information

The screen will show the 2022 NEET answer key.

Take a printout of the solution key after downloading it for further use.

Know the marking scheme

For each response that is accurate, four points (+4) will be given.

Each incorrect response will result in the loss of one mark (-1).

A question will not receive any points if it is not attempted.

How to calculate percentile rank For NEET 2022

The percentile score for the NEET UG 2022 is calculated by NTA using the formula below:

NEET Percentile Rank = (100 x Number of Candidates Appeared With Raw Score Equal To Or Less Than The Candidate) / Total Number of Candidates Appeared

Candidates may object to the answer key after it has been made public, if they have any. The NTA will thereafter use a panel of topic experts to verify the issues raised by the candidates. If confirmed to be accurate, the answer key will be updated. Each question costs Rs 200 for candidates.