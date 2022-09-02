MSBSHSE to release Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2022 today; know websites, steps to access scorec

Candidates who took the examination can view and download their supplementary results at mahresult.nic.in. Candidates must have their roll number and other login credentials to download the scorecard.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will release the supplementary exam results for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) on Friday, September 2. Candidates who took the examination can access and download their supplementary results from the official website, mahresult.nic.in. Maharashtra class 10 and 12 results 2022 will be available today at 1 pm, today. To download the scorecard, candidates must have their roll number and other login credentials.

Other websites where students can check their class 10 and 12 results for the supplementary exam are:

1) mahresult.nic.in,

2) hscresult.mkcl.org,

3) hsc.mahresults.org.in

The class 10 supplementary examination was conducted between July 27 to August 12, 2022, and the class 12 supplementary examination took place between July 21 to August 24, 2022. The Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Exam 2022 was for candidates who were unable to appear for the exam or did not qualify for the exam previously

Steps to check the Maharashtra class 10 and 12 supplementary exam results 2022:

1) Navigate to the official website mentioned above, mahresults.nic.in

2) Next, click on the HSC or SSC result link

3) Key in the required credentials

4) The Maharashtra class 10 and 12 Supplementary Exam Results 2022 will appear on the screen

5) Download and take the printout of the scorecard

