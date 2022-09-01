How Aadhaar reunited Sachin Kumar with his family, 6 years after he went missing

Sachin's case is yet another evidence of how Aadhaar has enabled been a digital backbone for welfare service delivery but is also helping families get reunited with missing members. It has once again shown the prowess of the Aadhaar platform. Sachin is now reunited with his family, thanks to Aadhaar.

A 21-year-old specially-abled young man was reunited with his family after being missing for six years, thanks to Aadhaar. Sachin Kumar had gone missing since November 2016 in the Khagaria district of Bihar. Nearly six years later, in August, the hearing and speech-impaired youth was traced via Aadhaar in Maharashtra's Nagpur.

A child aged 15 years was found at Nagpur Railway Station on November 28, 2016. Since the child was specially-abled, with speech and hearing impairments, Railway authorities -- after due process -- handed him over to Government Senior Boys Orphanage in Nagpur. He was given the name Prem Ramesh Ingale.

In July 2022, Vinod Daberao, Superintendent of the orphanage and the counsellor, visited Aadhaar Seva Kendra in Nagpur for Prem Ramesh Ingale's Aadhaar registration. However, the Aadhaar could not be generated against this enrolment as the biometrics were matching with another existing Aadhaar number.

Following this, the Aadhaar Seva Kendra in Nagpur approached the UIDAI regional office in Mumbai. Upon verification, it emerged that 'Prem Ramesh Ingale' has an existing Aadhaar since 2016 with the name called Sachin Kumar, having the address of a locality in Khagaria district of Bihar.

After further verification and due procedure, authorities disclosed the young man's identity to the orphanage superintendent. The family was informed with the cooperation of the local police in Khagaria, Bihar. Subsequently, the mother and four relatives of the young man arrived in Nagpur with requisite documents from concerned Police authorities and their village ‘Sarpanch’ in the third week of August.

Sachin's case is yet another evidence of how Aadhaar has enabled been a digital backbone for welfare service delivery but is also helping families get reunited with missing members. It has once again shown the prowess of the Aadhaar platform. Sachin is now reunited with his family, thanks to Aadhaar.

